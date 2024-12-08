Sinatra Scholars Talk Frank and Remember Riddle at Swingin' Tribute

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A swingin' Saturday afternoon event, filled with musical memories of Frank Sinatra, kicked off the holiday season on the right sentimental note, as Mr. Sinatra's heavenly 109th birthday approaches.

Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications presented the special event on Saturday, December 7th, at the Avon Municipal Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.

The program showcased a heartfelt tribute to the untimely passing of accomplished music director Christopher Riddle, son of legendary arranger Nelson Riddle, and a compelling interview with Sinatra Scholar Charles L. (Chuck) Granata.

Christopher Riddle, an esteemed trombonist and acclaimed conductor of the Nelson Riddle Orchestra, was remembered with a heart-warming homage to his artistic performances and engaging personal storytelling.

Chuck Granata, a leading authority on Frank Sinatra and a dear friend of the Riddle family, shared personal insights about both Christopher and his father, Nelson, highlighting their contributions to the music industry.

Mr. Granata was interviewed about his eclectic career as a producer, music historian, archivist, and author of 4 books including the award-winning Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording,which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. He is also the creative on-air anchor of the broadcast program, Sinatra Standard Time, airing every Sunday, on KSDS-FM Jazz 88.3 Radio.

Another prominent Sinatra Scholar, Dana Polan, the Martin Scorsese Professor of Cinema Studies, was the host of the interview spotlighting Chuck Granata. Professor Polan has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 10 books in film and media, including Dreams of Flight, The Great Escape in American Film and Culture, and The Lego Movie.

Jazz Vocalist and sensational crooner Zack Alexander raised the holiday spirit mood by performing a variety of festive songs, including a few favorite Riddle/Sinatra classics.

Karen Morris, a contributing writer for The Dean Martin Association (DMA), will pen a special article about the event. She has written articles featuring Marilyn Michaels, Tom Dreesen, Mel Brooks, Barbara Feldon, Christopher Riddle, Nelson Riddle, and Charlie Pignone of Frank Sinatra Enterprises.

