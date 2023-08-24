Sinatra: A Man and His Music Concert Will Benefit The Ashley Lauren Foundation

The performance is on September 14, 2023

By: Aug. 24, 2023

An unforgettable evening of music and entertainment awaits as Michael Martocci, acclaimed Sinatra Tribute Artist, takes the stage alongside the illustrious 22-piece Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra in a mesmerizing multi-media presentation celebrating the legendary career of Mr. Frank Sinatra. This extraordinary event is set to captivate audiences with timeless melodies and iconic orchestrations, all while supporting a noble cause.

Special guest and legendary New Jersey Comedian Mike Marino will add a touch of laughter to the evening, sharing his comedic genius and charm with the audience. Known to millions as New Jersey's Bad Boy, Marino's unique brand of humor promises to have attendees rolling in the aisles.

Guiding the evening's festivities is the charismatic Bill Spadea, an entrepreneur, media personality, and advocate for working-class families. As the top morning drive talk show host on 101.5 FM, Spadea's dynamic presence will ensure a seamless and engaging experience for all in attendance.

The "Sinatra, A Man and His Music" concert is not only a celebration of musical excellence but also a heartfelt endeavor to give back to the community. 100% of the ticket proceeds will benefit The Ashley Lauren Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting children with cancer and their families. The foundation's mission aligns perfectly with the spirit of the event, making this a night of music, laughter, and compassion. The Ashley Lauren Foundation is proud to honor Michael Martocci for his charitable contributions.

Michael Martocci, a resident of Morganville, New Jersey, has been hailed as one of the finest Sinatra Tribute Artists in the industry. His dedication to preserving the music and legacy of Frank Sinatra has garnered praise from none other than Mr. Sinatra's manager, Eliot Weisman, who acclaimed, "Michael is the closest you will ever come to reliving the Sinatra experience." Backed by the Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra, Michael's performances breathe life into the original Sinatra orchestrations, transporting audiences back to the golden era of music.

Martocci, quick to clarify that he is not a Sinatra impersonator, has delighted audiences nationwide with his passion for music and his commitment to ensuring that future generations cherish the name and melodies of Frank Sinatra. Having shared the stage with comedy legend Don Rickles and performed to standing ovations across America, including a recent concert with The Duprees in Atlantic City. Michael Martocci's talent shines brightest when fans close their eyes and feel transported to a time when Sinatra's voice ruled the airwaves. 

This spectacular event promises an evening of enchanting music, side-splitting laughter, and unwavering support for a worthy cause. Joining us for the evening will also be a very special VIP guest. Join us for a night to remember as we pay tribute to a musical icon while making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families facing the challenges of cancer.

About the event – Thursday • September 14, 2023 • 7:30 PM

The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank, NJ

Tickets: Click Here




