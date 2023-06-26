Shakespeare in the Park Bergen County Brings Classics on the Lawn to the Englewood Public Library

From July 5 through August 23, every Wednesday will be an exploration of a different playwright, from Shakespeare to Synge and Euripides to Wilde!
POPULAR
Since 2018, The Englewood Public Library has hosted Shakespeare in the Park Bergen County. This summer series presents a sampling of classic plays accessible and free to the public. From July 5 through August 23, every Wednesday will be an exploration of a different playwright, from Shakespeare to Synge and Euripides to Wilde! This summer's series begins on July 5th at 8pm with a selection of short plays by Anton Chekhov performed by the Black Box Repertory Company, from Englewood's incubator for new and underproduced plays by world class playwrights.
7/5: One-Acts by Anton Chekhov: The Bear, The Proposal, The Dangers of Tobacco, and The Reluctant Tragic Hero
7/12: Two Plays by JM Synge: In the Shadow of the Glen and The Tinkers’ Wedding
7/19: Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare
7/26: Medea by Euripides
8/2: The Hairy Ape by Eugene O'Neill
8/9: Mrs. Warren's Profession by George Bernard Shaw
8/16: Hedda Gabler by Henrik Ibsen
8/23: The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde
The plays will be dynamic script-in-hand readings performed by members of the Black Box Repertory Company, plus a few guests. Performances are free to attend on Wednesdays at 8pm on the front lawn of the Englewood Library (31 Engle Street). Visit www.EnglewoodLibrary.org for more info.
In addition to "Classics on the Lawn," the Black Box is currently hosting another series free to the public. "From A to Zoo" is an exclusive staged reading series with the Estate of Edward Albee. This undertaking continues on June 28th and July 24th. For more info, please visit www.blackboxpac.com
Videos
|Spring Awakening
Vanguard Theater (6/22-7/16) PHOTOS CAST
|Pride & Prejudice
Princeton Summer Theater (6/15-7/02)
|Dogfight
Oakes Center (6/29-7/01) CAST
|SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/09-9/24)
|Shirley Valentine
Cape May Stage (6/07-7/02)
|Seussical the Musical - Theatre for Young Audiences Edition
Star Royale Theatre (8/11-8/19)
|Donny Osmond
Mayo Performing Arts Center (7/20-7/20)
|A Christmas Story: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (12/02-12/17)
|Rock of Ages
Sieminski Theater (7/22-7/23)
|Grumpy Old Men: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (9/06-9/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You