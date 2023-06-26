Shakespeare in the Park Bergen County Brings Classics on the Lawn to the Englewood Public Library

From July 5 through August 23, every Wednesday will be an exploration of a different playwright, from Shakespeare to Synge and Euripides to Wilde!

Jun. 26, 2023

Shakespeare in the Park Bergen County Brings Classics on the Lawn to the Englewood Public Library

Since 2018, The Englewood Public Library has hosted Shakespeare in the Park Bergen County. This summer series presents a sampling of classic plays accessible and free to the public. From July 5 through August 23, every Wednesday will be an exploration of a different playwright, from Shakespeare to Synge and Euripides to Wilde! This summer's series begins on July 5th at 8pm with a selection of short plays by Anton Chekhov performed by the Black Box Repertory Company, from Englewood's incubator for new and underproduced plays by world class playwrights.

7/5: One-Acts by Anton Chekhov: The Bear, The Proposal, The Dangers of Tobacco, and The Reluctant Tragic Hero

7/12: Two Plays by JM Synge: In the Shadow of the Glen and The Tinkers’ Wedding

7/19: Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare

7/26: Medea by Euripides

8/2: The Hairy Ape by Eugene O'Neill

8/9: Mrs. Warren's Profession by George Bernard Shaw

8/16: Hedda Gabler by Henrik Ibsen

8/23: The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde

The plays will be dynamic script-in-hand readings performed by members of the Black Box Repertory Company, plus a few guests. Performances are free to attend on Wednesdays at 8pm on the front lawn of the Englewood Library (31 Engle Street). Visit www.EnglewoodLibrary.org for more info.

In addition to "Classics on the Lawn," the Black Box is currently hosting another series free to the public. "From A to Zoo" is an exclusive staged reading series with the Estate of Edward Albee. This undertaking continues on June 28th and July 24th. For more info, please visit www.blackboxpac.com



