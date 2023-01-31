Sensational Soul Vocalist Avery Sunshine Comes To New Jersey Performing Arts Center, June 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Avery Sunshine, a phenomenal singer taking no detours in creating melodious music for the masses, if you haven't seen her live, plan to do on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7PM.



Her sound is uplifting, vibrant, and exactly as her namesake suggests, full of sunshine. She brings people together through her riveting stage performances, candid and often humorous stage banter, and optimistic anthems about love and life. Born Denise White in Chester, Pennsylvania, her roots are firmly grounded in the church. Avery, along with her Grammy award winning, creative life partner, Dana "BigDane" Johnson; the singer, pianist and composer has created a remarkable and unforgettable sound.



The Atlanta based singer's no holds barred signature soulful R&B appeal has garnered praise from the iconic musical figure, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who raved, "I love Avery*Sunshine!" She has also received praiseworthy acclimation from luminaries such as Patti LaBelle, Berry Gordy and Boy George, who proclaimed on Twitter "@averysunshine love this woman's voice." Most known for the #1 Billboard chart hit single "Call My Name" from her critically heralded sophomore project: The Sunroom, Avery and Dana were awarded ASCAP's Rhythm and Soul Song of the Year Award.



Amongst Avery's award acknowledgements are nominations for both the Soul Train Award and BET Centric Award. From numerous sold-out shows and career milestones that include a UK tour opening for the late B.B. King, a performance on The Jools Holland Show and four Hot Adult R&B top 20 Billboard hits, as an endorsed artist with the Yamaha Entertainment family, she was invited multiple times to perform for and by the late Ms. Aretha Franklin.



Tickets to see Avery Sunshine go on-sale Friday, February 3 at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. NJPAC.org @njpac