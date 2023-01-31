Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sensational Soul Vocalist Avery Sunshine Comes To New Jersey Performing Arts Center, June 2023

Her sound is uplifting, vibrant, and exactly as her namesake suggests, full of sunshine.

Jan. 31, 2023  
Sensational Soul Vocalist Avery Sunshine Comes To New Jersey Performing Arts Center, June 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Avery Sunshine, a phenomenal singer taking no detours in creating melodious music for the masses, if you haven't seen her live, plan to do on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7PM.

Her sound is uplifting, vibrant, and exactly as her namesake suggests, full of sunshine. She brings people together through her riveting stage performances, candid and often humorous stage banter, and optimistic anthems about love and life. Born Denise White in Chester, Pennsylvania, her roots are firmly grounded in the church. Avery, along with her Grammy award winning, creative life partner, Dana "BigDane" Johnson; the singer, pianist and composer has created a remarkable and unforgettable sound.

The Atlanta based singer's no holds barred signature soulful R&B appeal has garnered praise from the iconic musical figure, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who raved, "I love Avery*Sunshine!" She has also received praiseworthy acclimation from luminaries such as Patti LaBelle, Berry Gordy and Boy George, who proclaimed on Twitter "@averysunshine love this woman's voice." Most known for the #1 Billboard chart hit single "Call My Name" from her critically heralded sophomore project: The Sunroom, Avery and Dana were awarded ASCAP's Rhythm and Soul Song of the Year Award.

Amongst Avery's award acknowledgements are nominations for both the Soul Train Award and BET Centric Award. From numerous sold-out shows and career milestones that include a UK tour opening for the late B.B. King, a performance on The Jools Holland Show and four Hot Adult R&B top 20 Billboard hits, as an endorsed artist with the Yamaha Entertainment family, she was invited multiple times to perform for and by the late Ms. Aretha Franklin.

Tickets to see Avery Sunshine go on-sale Friday, February 3 at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. NJPAC.org @njpac




Bob Malone Returns To His Native New Jersey For A One-Night-Only Special Event Photo
Bob Malone Returns To His Native New Jersey For A One-Night-Only Special Event
The Sieminski Theater welcomes International Piano Sensation Bob Malone and his band to the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, NJ on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 PM. 
The Gallery At Mercer County Community College Presents Paintings And Sculptures By Leroy Photo
The Gallery At Mercer County Community College Presents 'Paintings And Sculptures By Leroy Johnson'
​​​​​​​The Gallery at Mercer County Community College has announced “Paintings and Sculptures by Leroy Johnson.” The exhibition will be on view through March 24, 2023 with an opening reception on Wednesday, February 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
DINO RANCH LIVE Comes to NJPAC in May Photo
DINO RANCH LIVE Comes to NJPAC in May
Dino Ranch Live is coming to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 1PM. The fun-filled, family friendly and action-packed live show is based on the hit animated series seen on Disney Junior and follows the adventures of the Cassidy family and junior Ranchers Jon, Min, Miguel, their loveable dinos Blitz, Clover and Tango and the mischievous Tin Horn Trio. 
State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Machine Performs Pink Floyd This Weekend Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Machine Performs Pink Floyd This Weekend
State Theatre New Jersey presents The Machine Performs Pink Floyd on Saturday, February 4 at 8pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  

More Hot Stories For You


The Gallery At Mercer County Community College Presents 'Paintings And Sculptures By Leroy Johnson'The Gallery At Mercer County Community College Presents 'Paintings And Sculptures By Leroy Johnson'
January 31, 2023

​​​​​​​The Gallery at Mercer County Community College has announced “Paintings and Sculptures by Leroy Johnson.” The exhibition will be on view through March 24, 2023 with an opening reception on Wednesday, February 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
DINO RANCH LIVE Comes to NJPAC in MayDINO RANCH LIVE Comes to NJPAC in May
January 31, 2023

Dino Ranch Live is coming to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 1PM. The fun-filled, family friendly and action-packed live show is based on the hit animated series seen on Disney Junior and follows the adventures of the Cassidy family and junior Ranchers Jon, Min, Miguel, their loveable dinos Blitz, Clover and Tango and the mischievous Tin Horn Trio. 
State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Machine Performs Pink Floyd This WeekendState Theatre New Jersey Presents The Machine Performs Pink Floyd This Weekend
January 30, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Machine Performs Pink Floyd on Saturday, February 4 at 8pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  
Bergen County Players Continues Its 90th Season With Tony Hit Comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONGBergen County Players Continues Its 90th Season With Tony Hit Comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
January 27, 2023

Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will continue its 90th season on Saturday, February 18 with the hilarious Tony Award-winning hit Broadway comedy The Play That Goes Wrong.
New Jersey Symphony Announces 2023–24 SeasonNew Jersey Symphony Announces 2023–24 Season
January 27, 2023

The New Jersey Symphony has announced its 101st season highlighting Music Director Xian Zhang's ambitious vision to explore the musical heritage of the American orchestral works.
share