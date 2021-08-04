Schola On Hudson Debuts New Name, Ember Choral Arts

Schola Cantorum on Hudson, founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Dr. Deborah Simpkin King, recently completed a rebranding process and will hence be called Ember Choral Arts.

The three core programs of the organization, Ember (the acclaimed choral ensemble), PROJECT : ENCORE (a free catalogue of contemporary choral music reviewed and endorsed by industry peers) and Ember Education (formerly known as the Phoenix Initiative) have all received brand updates. Ember Choral Arts launched its new website this week www.EmberArts.org. PROJECT : ENCORE also launched a new website (www.ProjectEncore.org), creating a seamless user experience to view the juried catalogue of choral music.



Since 1995, Ember Choral Arts (formerly known as Schola Cantorum on Hudson) has grown in depth and influence. It performs its full season in both Manhattan and New Jersey, and enjoys international recognition particularly for its work in advocacy of new choral music.

Fundamental to Ember's core values is the belief that music has a unique power to affect the human heart and soul, inviting each of us to become fully aware, mindful individuals. It is part of Ember's mission to extend the role of art beyond that of its own intrinsic value, leveraging it to bring visibility and expansive thinking to issues of human significance. The areas of social significance selected for full-season thematic exploration are supported by targeted outreach and podcast promotion.

"At age (season!) 27, we continue to grow as an organization," stated Dr. Deborah Simpkin King, Founding Artistic Director. "The more generalized programming style we enjoyed in our wonderful early years has, over the past 15 years, increasingly taken on timely subjects, and almost exclusively through the voices of living composers. Hence, Ember Choral Arts. It's an ever-evolving world, and we seek to lead the way with meaningful conversations through the Arts."

Founded in 2009, PROJECT : ENCORE is an ever-growing, curated, cloud-based catalogue and programming resource for conductors and a marketing arm for contemporary composers. The lofty mission embraced by the founders is that PROJECT : ENCORE provide a highly visible and accessible platform for new, post-premiere choral work that has been expertly evaluated as being of exceptional merit.

Evaluating music for programming is never an easy task. By providing study scores and sound files, the PROJECT : ENCORE catalogue is designed to expedite a conductor's search for new material. PROJECT : ENCORE charges no fees or commissions either to conductors or composers.

PROJECT : ENCORE is not in competition with any company or organization seeking to promote or publish new choral music. It is neither a publishing house nor a representative of any particular composer. It is a free service supporting all efforts encouraging the composition and performance of new, high-quality choral music.

In short, PROJECT : ENCORE seeks to provide: A bridge directly connecting composers and conductors while maintaining an evaluation process historically born almost exclusively by music publishers. A seal of approval for the high-quality compositions accepted into the PROJECT : ENCORE database. A continually enlarging body of repertoire to which conductors can turn for fresh material and strong compositional voices of juried quality, searchable by an extensive array of keywords and conductor requirements. A complete sound file and study score for each work in the catalog for use as an evaluation and teaching tool.

"We are thrilled to launch an updated website for PROJECT : ENCORE," stated Anna Willson PROJECT : ENCORE Operations Manager. "Not only is the user experience easier and more pleasant, but it works seamlessly within our new brand."

Ember Choral Arts believes that music can positively impact and enrich human lives. Ember's performances reflect this belief in their socially conscious, full-season thematic programming, and in presentation of mostly new music in a way that is accessible and compelling. Ember's educational programs reflect this belief by training emerging professionals, planting seeds within young people for a lifetime of music involvement, and nurturing the skills of our own members.

The revamped Ember Education program includes provision for students of any age to study with one of Ember's professional teaching artists. Ember Choral Arts has created an automated booking system where students and teachers can schedule lessons, communicate and make payments all in one place. For more information about Ember Education visit www.emberarts.org/education

"Education has been at the core of our mission since the beginning, and we are excited to expand our outreach by offering these invaluable opportunities to study with some of our amazing artists," remarked Karen Gonon, Executive Director. "The benefits of music education - at any age -- are immense regardless of career path. Ember Choral Arts is proud to continue its role in this crucial endeavor."

Ember, the critically acclaimed choral ensemble of Ember Choral Arts will hold auditions by appointment in New Jersey on August 31 from 7PM-9PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church (217 Prospect St, South Orange, NJ 07079) and at Opera America in New York City (330 Seventh Avenue, 7th Floor New York, NY 10001) on September 1 from 6PM-8PM. To make an audition appointment, please visit www.emberensmeble.org/auditions or email Auditions@ScholaOnHudson.org . For more information you may call 888.407.6002, ext. 3.

Ember singers include a high percentage of active professional musicians, young emerging professionals, and experienced avocational musicians. Solo technique is supported Ember's approach to tone. Singers come from an exceptionally wide geographical radius from both sides of the Hudson River. All of our rehearsal and performance venues are highly accessible via mass transit.

Ember will announce its new season in the coming weeks. For more information about Ember Choral Arts and its programs, please visit www.EmberArts.org

Ember Choral Arts (formerly known as Schola Cantorum on Hudson), a not-for-profit arts organization under the direction of Dr. Deborah Simpkin King (Founding Artistic Director) and Karen Gonon (Executive Director) is made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the Investors Foundation.