Samara Joy Comes to NJPAC in June 2024

2X GRAMMY winner SAMARA JOY returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., in a highly anticipated one-night only concert. This marks the first time she performs on the NJPAC stage as a headliner since her career-changing win in NJPAC's 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition.



This concert continues her whirlwind career that saw Samara take home the auspicious Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album awards at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Since her breakout GRAMMY wins, Joy's chart-topping album Linger Awhile (Verve Records) has reached #1 on Amazon Best Sellers, Billboard Jazz, Pandora Trendsetters, iTunes and Amazon's digital-music and CD sales, and more. Listen to Linger Awhile (Deluxe Edition) HERE.



24-year-old Samara makes her case to join the likes of Sarah, Ella, and Billie as the next mononymous jazz singing sensation. Her voice, rich and velvety yet precociously refined, has already earned her legions of fans in addition to millions of likes on TikTok — cementing her status as perhaps the first Gen Z jazz singing star.



Tickets for Samara Joy are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.