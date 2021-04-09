SWINGIN' SINATRA Comes to Avon-By-The-Sea

Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications presents another swingin' event honoring musical icon Frank Sinatra!

This superb program will serve up a delicious meal, a lovely sea view, live entertainment and a fascinating chat about Frank Sinatra, his music and his fine film performances.

So save the date for Sunday, May 16th, 2021, beginning at 11:30 am sharp, until 2pm. The event venue name and exact location will be disclosed very soon. The event will take place in the town of Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.

When asked about the efforts to maintain a safe program, Ms. Morris who is producer of the event replied,

"Creating a healthy and enjoyable environment for all our attendees is foremost. Good airflow indoors combined with the outdoor sea fresh air will beget a safe, marvelous Sinatra inspired event!"

The swingin' festivities will kick off with a tasty lunch, followed by an engaging chat by two extraordinary guest speakers, Charles L. Granata and Dana Polan.

Both distinguished Sinatra scholars, Mr. Granata and Mr. Polan will be sharing their insights about Frank Sinatra and the popular songs he sang in a variety of feature films in which he starred.

Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra. He is a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. He acts as the project director and producer for all of Sinatra's Columbia recordings, and has completed hundreds of interviews with those who have worked with Sinatra on his records. He is also the producer and occasional co-host of Nancy Sinatra's weekly radio program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Dana Polan is Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 9 books in film and media, including The Sopranos, Julia Child's The French Chef, and Scenes of Instruction: The Beginnings of the U.S. Study of Film. He is the former President of the Society for Cinema Studies, and in 2003 was selected as one of that year's Academy Foundation Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In addition, Jesse Posa, a talented and well known NY Sinatra impersonator, will sing a medley of classic Sinatra tunes, to round out the musical afternoon!

For reservations and ticket information, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com