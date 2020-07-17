SUPERYOU's Julianne B. Merrill Marries Meg Elliott in Wedding To Benefit The Human Rights Campaign

SuperYou's Julianne B. Merrill marries Meg Elliott on July 18th and creates a Virtual Wedding Dance Party with donations benefiting The Human Rights Campaign. Merrill and Elliott are sharing their Virtual Wedding Dance Party to create visibility and provide representation of lesbian women. DJ Andrés Jiménez will spin two sets: a Wedding Dance party and a themed "Glam Camp Pride" Dance Party. The two sets will be divided by a short video reel of the wedding ceremony.

Meg Elliott and Julianne B. Merrill first met sharing wine juice boxes on a casino bus trip. With a move to "the city" and some pockets full of dreams, they found their lovely home in Weehawken, NJ and the rest is history. During these unprecedented times, they have realized (at the very least), two things: The cats have accepted them as their own and they wouldn't choose anyone else to be their island buddy.

The hate seen around the world is shadowed by all of the love that surrounds them. Family, friends, and neighbors have inspired this wedding of hope, light & the joy of marrying the one you love.

"We are incredibly grateful for all who fought so hard for our right to marry, and we vow to continue to spread love and light to all in need" said Merrill. "We wish to share our love and happiness with our online community in hopes that it will bring joy, comfort, and hope during these dark and uncertain times."

Please consider donating to the Human Rights Campaign to honor the love of Julianne B. Merrill and Meg Elliott at: https://www.hrc.org/.

To join the Virtual Wedding Dance party on Saturday, July 18th at 8pm EDT, tune in below!

