STNJ Returns With A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES

After almost two years of darkness, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will light up its Main Stage again for the holidays. The company's long-awaited return to indoor, in-person performances will kick off with an all-new production of A Child's Christmas in Wales, based on the classic story by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas and adapted for the stage by Jeremy Brooks and Adrian Mitchell. Performances begin December 8 and run through January 2 at the beautiful F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University. Tickets to this holiday classic can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visiting ShakespeareNJ.org.

Based on Thomas' classic story about his childhood holidays in Wales in the 1920s, this heartwarming piece about a time gone by rejoices in the simple joys of childhood, the spirit of goodness, the comfort of family, and the magic that music and imagination bring to us all. STNJ's Bonnie J. Monte will be directing the play and plans to embrace the mantra that "necessity is the mother of invention." She shared, "I will be creating a landscape for this gorgeous piece of theatre that relies for the most part on the artistry of our actors, the power of music, the purity and appeal of the tale, the beauty of the language, the limitless power of our collective imaginations - along with a lot of shredded paper, which trust me when you hit it with light becomes a most magical affair!"

A Child's Christmas in Wales was last produced during the STNJ 2016 season, critics and audiences alike praised the production, encouraging those who had not yet seen it to come and "experience the wonder and joy that will become a treasured part of your holiday season" (BroadwayWorld). The production features traditional music from the British Isles and is sure to touch the hearts of all who see it.

The Cast:

The cast is headed up by Broadway veteran Jeff McCarthy, who will be playing D.J. Thomas, Dylan's father. McCarthy has also worked extensively in regional theatres across America, playing leading roles at The Guthrie, Long Wharf Theater, Arena Stage, Barrington Stage, ACT San Francisco, Denver Center Theater, and many others. He has also appeared in numerous films and television series.

Dylan Thomas will be played by Isaac Hickox-Young, who has become one of STNJ's most versatile leading men over the past few years. He has appeared in numerous Shakespeare Theatre productions since his debut with the company in 2018. He was most recently seen in Snug and The Comedy of Errors this past summer at the company's Outdoor Stage.

Tina Stafford, having appeared in the 2016 production of the show, returns to reprise her portrayal of Dylan's mother. Tina's prodigious list of credits includes the first national tour of the Broadway musical, Once. She has appeared at prestigious theatres across the nation and this show will mark her ninth season with STNJ.

Andy Paterson, another returning company member, and real-life spouse of Ms. Stafford will play the revolutionary uncle Glyn and Dai, the postman. Andy was the original Dylan Thomas for STNJ when it was first performed back in 1999, and has appeared in every STNJ production of the show since.

The full cast of 16 actors will be announced within the next few days.

Tickets for A Child's Christmas in Wales will start as low as $40. Prices range from $40 - $55. For tickets, call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.