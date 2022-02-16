SOPAC Celebrates Women's History Month With Resistance Revival Chorus Performance + Panel Discussion

Founded in the wake of the 2017 Women's March, the Resistance Revival Chorus is a passionate group of artists and activists whose mission sits at the intersection of social justice and song. Joining together to uplift and center womxn's voices to raise awareness of the continuing need to advance social justice, they're driven by the idea that "joy is an act of resistance" as eloquently stated by poet Toi Derricotte.

On March 10, just two days after International Women's Day, this collective of 60 womxn and non-binary singers share songs of protest and joy at SOPAC. Before the performance, ticket holders are invited to a free, thought-provoking panel discussion with community leaders about the role of music in activism.

The panel discussion begins at 6:30PM. The concerts kicks off at 7:30PM. Tickets are $29-$39 and can be purchased online at https://www.SOPACnow.org/Resistance-Revival-Chorus-2022/, by phone at (973) 313-2787 or in person at the SOPAC Box Office which is open Monday through Friday from 12pm-6pm.

The artist and activist Harry Belafonte once said, "when the movement is strong, the music is strong" and the Resistance Revival Chorus strives to live up to that call. The chorus calls for justice and equity for womxn across racial, ethnic, economic, sexual identity and religious lines. They aim to be intersectional in their feminism and reveal that all social justice issues overlap heavily with womxn's issues; to harness the collective power of womxn to help change the world; and to celebrate each other through song.

Chorus members are touring musicians, film and television actors, Broadway performers, solo recording artists, Gospel singers, political activists, educators, filmmakers, artists, and more, representing a multitude of identities, professions, creative backgrounds and activist causes. The Resistance Revival Chorus centers women in music and addresses how historically marginalized women have been in the music industry.

Panel Discussion: Womxn's Voices Ring Out for Social Justice

As a prelude to this inspiring concert, SOPAC will offer a free, thought-provoking panel discussion with community leaders about the role of music in activism that will provide context for the evening's performance.