SOMETHING ROTTEN! Announced As The Winter Musical At Bergen County Academies

With a cast of over 50 students from all over Bergen County, Bergen County Academies presents this year's winter musical: Something Rotten!

Everyone knows that Shakespeare is hard to beat- but has anyone ever really tried to outwrite him? This hilarious musical is set in 1595, and follows the story of the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success (and love) amidst London's famous playwrights that dominate Elizabethan stages.

Whether you love Shakespeare, hate him, or don't even know who he was, you are going to enjoy this roller coaster of a show full of laughter, love, and incredible dance! Although it is a comedy, it still rings honest and true.

The BCA theatre department welcomes you to the Renaissance to see this iconic musical on February 29 at 6:30 pm, March 1 at 7pm, and March 2 at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 students/senior citizens, and $18 general admission at bergen.org/theatre.