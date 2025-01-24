SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE BAKER STREET IRREGULARS Comes to The Growing Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Growing Stage will present its first Studio Series of the 43rd season, SHERLOCK HOLMES: The Baker Street Irregulars, January 30 - February 2 (Thursday and Friday at 7:30PM, Saturday at 4:00PM and Sunday at 2:00PM). SHERLOCK HOLMES: The Baker Street Irregulars is adapted by Eric Cobie from the graphic novels by Tony Lee and Dan Boultwood This production is directed by Lori B. Lawrence, The Growing Stage's Director of Educational Programming.

Featuring 18 young performers hailing from Morris, Sussex and Warren counties, this production takes you on a journey as Sherlock's ragtag gang of street urchins – the “Baker Street Irregulars” – to solve the mystery of his disappearance. As they match wits with the criminal mastermind Moriarty himself, can this group of orphans, pickpockets, inventors, and artists solve the case and bring Sherlock home?

SHERLOCK HOLMES: The Baker Street Irregulars is a part of our Studio Presentation Series. This series, initiated in the fall of 2009, has succeeded in engaging both patrons and artists. Targeted for specific-aged audiences rather than the wide-reaching family fare of the Main Stage, the series provides community artists with a unique opportunity to participate in the creative process of “trying out” new, more experimental works under the direction of our professional artists. This program allows our company to both cultivate new talent and challenge audiences.

Comments