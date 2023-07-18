SEUSSICAL Comes to North Star Theater Company This Summer

North Star Theater Company presents the musical “SEUSSICAL”. Performed at Sparta High School by North Star Theater Company, audiences of all ages are invited to embark on a whimsical journey filled with cherished characters, toe-tapping music, and a heartwarming story that celebrates the power of imagination. Presented by the talented cast and crew of the NSTC, this production promises to be a must-see event for families and theater enthusiasts alike.

"Seussical" seamlessly weaves together the beloved tales and characters created by the legendary Dr. Seuss. Adapted from the imagination of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the musical brings to life Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, and many other cherished Seussian characters. The show is a joyous celebration of friendship, loyalty, and the belief that "a person's a person, no matter how small."

The production features an extraordinary team of local talent, including a cast of dedicated performers who bring their energy, skill, and passion to every scene. Under the expert direction of Kelly Dacus-Smith, the vibrant colors and imaginative world of Dr. Seuss's books are masterfully recreated on stage, transporting audiences into a fantastical universe where anything is possible.

With its infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics, "Seussical" offers an unforgettable musical experience for both young and old. Audiences will delight in the catchy tunes and clever wordplay as they journey through the Jungle of Nool, the Circus McGurkus, and the microscopic world of Whoville. The production's exuberant choreography, striking costumes, and innovative set design further enhance the magical atmosphere, making it a feast for the eyes and ears. The production also features a live 11 piece orchestra, conducted by Scott Tomlin, and is sponsored by the Sparta Education Foundation.

"We are thrilled to bring the enchanting world of Dr. Seuss to life on our stage," says Nathan Simmons, NSTC's Executive Director. "Seussical is a show that truly captures the imagination and reminds us of the importance of embracing our differences, standing up for what we believe in, and never underestimating the power of a small act of kindness." Please note, there are two casts, and they are as follows:

PLANET WHO CAST

JULY 27 AND 29 AT 7:00PM & JULY 30 AT 2:00PM

SPARTA HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM

Cat-Miranda Smith, Horton-Luke Simmons, JoJo-Jake Hamilton,

Gertrude-Ella Simmons, Mayzie-Skylar Tomlin, Sour Kangaroo-Eliza Halteman, Little Roo-Emilia Smaldino

Wickershams-Molly McQueeney, Sadie Smaldino, Sabrina Smith

Bird Girls-Megan Armstrong, Julianne Handzus, Lynnessa Marrow, Maya McQueen, Meghan Smith, Elena Spagna

Vlad Vladikoff-Max Cagno, Yertle the Turtle-Shea Harrison

Mr. Mayor-Todd Smith, Mrs. Mayor-Felicia Artrip, General-Chris Motto, The Grinch-Myles Williams

Ensemble

Caeley Arellano, Carter Bambara, Kerri Batche, Cassia Beirne, Hilary Beirne, Julia Chmieloweic, Sheena Covert, Natalie Crespolini, Russ Crespolini, Becca Fasano, Chris Flatt, Thomas Fossett, Jay Granholm, Tracey Haskell, Julia Kadar, Blair Lanza, Molly McQueeney, Lexi Rizzo, Madisyn Rojas, Todd Smith, Nathan Simmons, Sky Sobieski, Joseph Spagna, Lori Tomlin, Skylar Whitley, Forest Winegar

JUNGLE OF NOOL CAST

July 28 and 30 at 7:00PM & July 29 at 2:00PM

Sparta High School Auditorium

Cat-Chris Flatt, Horton-Russ Crespolini, JoJo-Natalie Crespolini, Gertrude-Lexi Rizzo, Mayzie-Tracey Haskell, Sour Kangaroo-Julia Kadar, Little Roo-Caeley Arellano

Wickershams-Molly McQueeney, Jay Granholm, Sky Sobieski

Bird Girls-Megan Armstrong, Julianne Handzus, Lynnessa Marrow, Maya McQueen, Meghan Smith, Elena Spagna

Vlad Vladikoff-Max Cagno, Yertle the Turtle-Kerri Batche

Mr. Mayor-Todd Smith, Mrs. Mayor-Hilary Beirne, General-Nathan Simmons, The Grinch-Myles Williams

Ensemble

Felicia Artrip, Carter Bambara, Cassia Beirne, Max Cagno, Julia Chmieloweic, Sheena Covert, Becca Fasano, Thomas Fossett, Eliza Halteman, Jake Hamilton, Shea Harrison, Blair Lanza, Molly McQueeney, Chris Motto, Madisyn Rojas, Ella Simmons, Luke Simmons, Emilia Smaldino, Sadie Smaldino, Miranda Smith, Sabrina Smith, Joseph Spagna, Skylar Tomlin, Lori Tomlin, Skylar Whitley, Myles Williams, Forest Winegar