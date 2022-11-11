SEUSSICAL Comes to Fairleigh Dickinson University

The Fairleigh Dickinson University Theater Department presents Seussical at the Dreyfuss Theater at the Florham Campus.

The show opens Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. There will be 7:30 p.m. shows on Nov. 17 and 19 as well. On November 12, 13 and 20, shows will begin at 2:30 p.m. A 10:30 show is scheduled for Nov. 18.

It is a musical for the whole family that weaves a story of friendship, loyalty and love. This production features a rich world and incredible characters including The Cat in the Hat, Horton the kindhearted Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, and Lazy Mayzie la Bird.

Seussical introduces audiences to a speck of dust containing all of Whoville, which Horton the Elephant protects against all odds. Horton tries to convince the other animals of the existence of the Whos, but he is ridiculed and put on trial. Only his loyal neighbor, Gertrude McFuzz, never loses faith in him.

Despite all odds, Horton and Gertrude fall in love, band together to save the Whos, free Horton, and restore peace and unity to the Jungle of Nool. This musical speaks to the power of being unique and the importance of fighting for your beliefs.

Lyrics are Lynn Ahrens. Seussical was co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, & Eric Idle and is based on the works of Dr. Seuss. The show is directed & choreographed by Cindy Thole Loewus. Musical direction is by Dimitri Nakhamkin, and the show is produced by Stacie Lents



Set design is by Maiko Chii, lighting design by Cameron Filepas, and costume design by Ryan Ginter.