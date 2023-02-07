Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Roxey Ballet to Present JOURNEY BACK TO THE 80s This April

Journey Back to the 80s is an epic music and dance extravaganza featuring classic hits performed live by 80s tribute band, GruvTyme.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Whether you're nostalgic for the music of the 1980s or are discovering it for the first time, one thing is for certain: Roxey Ballet's newest production will have you dancing in your seats. Journey Back to the 80s is an epic music and dance extravaganza featuring classic hits performed live by 80s tribute band, GruvTyme.

With phenomenal choreography and dancing by Roxey Ballet, this performance will take the audience on a nostalgic trip back to the era of rock 'n roll, shoulder pads and iconic music. Says Artistic Director, Mark Roxey, "We are excited to come together with the community to share this celebration of music, dance, and all things 80s. It's going to be a wild journey back to a simpler time." Like, totally radical.

Journey Back to the 80s will be performed at Mill Ballet, 46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA 18938 on Friday, April 14th at 7 pm, Saturday, April 15 at 6 pm, and Sunday, April 16th at 2 pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit roxeyballet.org/journeybacktothe80s.




Review: CLYDE’S at George Street Playhouse-A True Gem of a Play Photo
Review: CLYDE’S at George Street Playhouse-A True Gem of a Play
George Street Playhouse (GSP) is presenting the lively and moving comedy, 'Clyde’s' through February 19th.
THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Music Mountain Theatre Photo
THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Music Mountain Theatre
The enchanting classic of children's literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style. The Secret Garden will be presented on weekends from February 3 - 19, with a total of 12 performances. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.
THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT Comes to the New Jersey Repertory Company Photo
THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT Comes to the New Jersey Repertory Company
New Jersey Repertory Company will present The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project written by John Jiler and directed by Margarett Perry. The play stars John Jiler and clarinetist, Lee Odom. Performances run March 9 through April 2, Thursdays & Fridays 8pm; Saturdays 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm
ONLY HUMAN Comes to Vivid Stage This Month Photo
ONLY HUMAN Comes to Vivid Stage This Month
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present Only Human: Stories of Connection from February 23 through March 5. The evening is made up of seven short plays by the playwrights Barbara Blumenthal-Erlich, Laura Ekstrand, Steve Harper, Stephen Kaplan, Mark Harvey Levine, Matthew Weaver and David Lee White.

February 7, 2023

February 7, 2023

February 7, 2023

February 7, 2023

February 7, 2023

