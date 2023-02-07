Roxey Ballet to Present JOURNEY BACK TO THE 80s This April

Whether you're nostalgic for the music of the 1980s or are discovering it for the first time, one thing is for certain: Roxey Ballet's newest production will have you dancing in your seats. Journey Back to the 80s is an epic music and dance extravaganza featuring classic hits performed live by 80s tribute band, GruvTyme.

With phenomenal choreography and dancing by Roxey Ballet, this performance will take the audience on a nostalgic trip back to the era of rock 'n roll, shoulder pads and iconic music. Says Artistic Director, Mark Roxey, "We are excited to come together with the community to share this celebration of music, dance, and all things 80s. It's going to be a wild journey back to a simpler time." Like, totally radical.

Journey Back to the 80s will be performed at Mill Ballet, 46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA 18938 on Friday, April 14th at 7 pm, Saturday, April 15 at 6 pm, and Sunday, April 16th at 2 pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit roxeyballet.org/journeybacktothe80s.