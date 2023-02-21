Roxey Ballet to Present CINDERELLA & More This Spring

Spring is (almost) in the air and Roxey Ballet is ready with a fresh lineup of performances that offers something for everyone. From the company that has been described as being "all about the unexpected" comes productions celebrating the triumph over breast cancer, nostalgia for the 80s, the classic story of Cinderella, and some good old- fashioned love and romance.

The C-Word: Stories of Triumph Over Breast Cancer

Roxey Ballet's Healing Arts Initiative presents an exploration of the journeys of women who were diagnosed, treated, and survived various stages of breast cancer in its production of The C Word: Personal Stories of Triumph Over Breast Cancer. Through integrative, multimedia performances comes a celebration of the strength of these survivors through the power of art and nature and their healing effects. The sharing of their personal, physical, and emotional trials, has led these women to find support from their fellow survivors, families and friends, and has taught them to embrace the powerful transformation this disease has made on their lives, bodies, and spirits. Each performance will be as unique as the empowering story it represents, but their shared triumphs will be a story that brings us all together.

The C Word: Personal Stories of Triumph Over Breast Cancer, will be performed on Saturday, April 1st at 7 pm at Mill Ballet, 46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA 18938. Tickets and more information are available at roxeyballet.org/cword.

Journey Back to the 80s

Whether you're nostalgic for the music of the 1980s or are discovering it for the first time, one thing is for certain: Roxey Ballet's newest production will have you dancing in your seats. Journey Back to the 80s is an epic music and dance extravaganza featuring classic hits performed live by 80s tribute band, GruvTyme. With phenomenal choreography and dancing by Roxey Ballet, this performance will take the audience on a nostalgic trip back to the era of rock 'n roll, shoulder pads and iconic music. Like, totally radical.

Journey Back to the 80s will be performed at the Mill Ballet, 46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA 18938 on Friday, April 14th at 7pm, Saturday, April 15 at 6pm, and Sunday, April 16th at 2pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit roxeyballet.org/journeybacktothe80s.

Cinderella and Cinderella's Royal Tea Party

Cinderella, part of the Children's Classic Stories repertoire the company is known for, features an unforgettable score, original choreography by Mark Roxey, stunning costumes, sets, and masterful lighting. Viewers of all ages will delight in the unfolding of Cinderella's fairy tale story. After being tormented by her wicked, yet comedic, stepsisters, Cinderella is treated to a royal transformation courtesy of her Fairy Godmother, resulting in the meeting of her true love at the ball. With two matinee performances, a school show and a sensory-friendly show, Cinderella is a family-friendly production you won't want to miss.

Cinderella will be performed May 6-7 at 2 pm at the Villa Victoria Theater, 376 W Upper Ferry Rd, Ewing, NJ 08628 with a school on May 5th at 10 am. The sensory-friendly performance of Cinderella is on Saturday, April 29 at 2 pm at Mill Ballet, 46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA 18938. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit roxeyballet.org/cinderella.

At Cinderella's Royal Tea Party, guests will spend a magical afternoon with Cinderella and her friends enjoying tea, sweets and dancing! The Fairy Godmother will also be making a guest appearance for a fun story time and dance class. The Tea Party will take place on Sunday, April 23 at 2 pm at Mill Ballet, 46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA 18938. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit roxeyballet.org/teaparty.

Romance and Dance

Roxey Ballet presents a concert of "Romance and Dance" featuring a mixed repertoire of dances dedicated to the joys of romance. With moving highlights from the ballet's showcases and new works by Mark Roxey, Pinja Sinisalo, Giovanni Ravelo, and the dancers of The Roxey Ballet, you will fall in love with this diverse company. As the anticipation builds, Artistic Director, Mark Roxey, shares, "I am excited to appear at the Sieminski Theater to delight audiences and present them with moving theatrical works featuring dancers from all around the globe. This performance will leave you breathless."

Romance and Dance will be performed on Saturday, June 3rd at 7:30 pm and Sunday, June 4th at 2 pm at the Sieminski Theater, 8000 Fellowship Rd. Basking Ridge, NJ. For more information visit roxeyballet.org/romanceanddance.