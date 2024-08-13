Rowan University's Marie Rader Series Reveals 2024-25 Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drawing from a diverse lineup of modern dance, musical theatre, world music, jazz and contemporary choir, Rowan University's Marie Rader Presenting Series has announced the 2024-2025 performance series. Focused on community engagement, artistic integrity and inclusion, the Marie Rader Series is a mission-driven program providing access to exceptional performing artists and engagements to the university community and Greater Southern New Jersey region.

Since its establishment in 2008, the series has evolved significantly thanks to a gift from the Rowan Family Foundation in honor of the late Marie Rader, a devoted performing arts patron and friend to the Rowan family. What began as one annual holiday concert has expanded to a season filled with outstanding performances for audiences ranging from preschoolers to seniors and everyone in between.

"The Marie Rader Series seeks to harness the power of performing arts to inspire change and strengthen communities," says the Series' Artistic Director Debbie Shapiro. "There is a need and we want to make a difference."

This year's season brings artists to Rowan who are not only recognized around the globe, but are no strangers to some of the most prominent stages in the United States, including the Kimmel Center, Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Broadway and beyond. Programming will highlight universally-relevant messages of resilience through community, turning limitations into opportunities, cultural understanding across differences, and giving nature a voice to speak for itself.

The 2024-2025 Marie Rader Series includes:

September 28 - Season Opening Gala & Fundraiser: Mikhail Voskresensky, piano

For more than 60 years, world-class pianist Mikhail Voskresensky has captivated audiences with award-winning performances on stages around the world. To help kick off the Marie Rader Series season, Voskresensky will return to Rowan University for a special performance featuring classic works by Haydn, Mozart, Greig, Chopin and Schumann in September.

October 19 - PHILADANCO! The Philadelphia Dance Company

Celebrated for its innovation, creativity and preservation of predominantly African American traditions in dance, PHILADANCO! will present How We Sustain as part of the Marie Rader Series. The program tells a story of natural cycles, continuity, shared purpose and spiritual power, featuring works by renowned guest choreographers. In its 55th year, the company remains women-led and continues a long-standing legacy of breaking barriers and building bridges across cultural divides while providing performance opportunities for Black dancers.

As part of its engagement with the series, PHILADANCO! will participate in the 3rd annual Rowan Dance Festival, which invites local high school dancers to campus to participate in a series of workshops, masterclasses and performances. Led by Co-Artistic Director Kim Bears-Bailey and Associate Artistic Director Janine Beckles, the company will introduce high school dancers to PHILADANCO's past, present and future through a lecture-demonstration and offer an excerpted performance to open the October 5th shared bill evening, in advance of their full program on the 19th.

December 15 - An Afternoon with Ali Stroker

New Jersey's own Tony award-winner Ali Stroker will perform an afternoon concert of Broadway favorites. Known for her work as a singer, author and actress on shows like Only Murders in the Building and Ozark, Stroker is the first wheelchair user to be nominated for and win a Tony Award in 2019. While at Rowan, Stroker will host a musical theatre masterclass for students, some of whom will be invited to join her on stage to sing a few songs during her December 15 performance.

March 16 - Timbalooloo: Jazz for Kids

This interactive, dancing-in-the-aisles performance follows the story of Clara Net, who falls asleep and goes to a concert in her bed as instruments come to life. Together with a full band, GRAMMY award-winning musician and Timbalooloo founder Oran Etkin takes children and guests on a journey around the world, exploring different instruments to discover how vibrant, global cultures form the backbone of American music. Designed to engage audiences and teach music and language in a natural way, Timbalooloo seeks to empower a new generation to become fluent in the universal language of music.

April 26 - Chanticleer: Music of a Silent World

GRAMMY award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer will give nature a voice through their Music of a Silent World program, which centers around contemporary composer Majel Connery's The Rivers are our Brothers. Each movement of the work represents a part of the natural beauty of our world, from mountains and forests to rocks and rivers, in a piece that encourages as many people as possible to appreciate, value and protect natural landscapes.

Connery's program will also connect to Rowan's Sound Planet Music Festival, which is aimed at presenting impactful performances and learning opportunities focused on the climate crisis. She will join a panel of invited guests for a composer's talk during this year's festival on Friday, April 25.

The San Francisco-based ensemble will further its mission to encourage worldwide appreciation for art when it spends the day with members of the Rowan University Concert Choir. Members of the choir will join Chanticleer on stage for a few movements during their April 26 performance.

Ticket packages for the 24|25 Marie Rader Series are on sale now at go.rowan.edu/subscribe. Single show tickets will be available in August.

For more information on the Marie Rader Series, visit go.rowan.edu/marieraderseries

The Marie Rader Presenting Series is made possible in part through generous support from the Henry M. Rowan Family Foundation via the Marie Rader Memorial Fund and through funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Comments