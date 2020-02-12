Robert Mark Burke Awarded Choreographic Fellowship

Robert Mark Burke, 10 Hairy Legs company member, has been awarded a 2020 Individual Artist Choreography Fellowship from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

Burke noted, ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ "I am incredibly honored and humbled to be included as a 2020 Choreographic Fellow. As I finish up a month-long tour with 10 Hairy Legs, I am excited to dive into new choreographic processes back home, including my new premiere for the company."

Burke, deemed the "hottest young talent on the New Jersey dance scene today" finds himself a dancer, choreographer and teaching artist. Performing both nationally and internationally, Robert is a dancer with 10 Hairy Legs, Megan Williams Dance Projects and Lucida Childs Dance. He also performed regularly with Meagan Woods and Company, has worked with Bryn Cohn and Artists and has apprenticed with Doug Elkins. Having a passion for dance education, Burke has been a guest artist at Rutgers University and Rider University. He has been a guest lecturer at Montclair State University and has been commissioned to create work for high schools throughout the tri-state area. As a choreographer, Burke has shown his work throughout the United States including the wild project, Dixon Place, Paramount Theater (Boston), Hofstra University, Rutgers University, Rider University, Dance New Amsterdam, Jersey City Theater Center and New Jersey Performing Arts Center. He has received numerous awards, including the 2015 Dance on the Lawn Emerging Choreographer Grant under the direction of Charmaine Warren, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Jersey (New) Moves Fellowship in both 2015 and 2017, The 2016 CoLab Arts Space Grant, and The 2017 Eryc Taylor Emerging Choreography Grant. Recently he was commissioned to create a dance for Eryc Taylor Dance in their production of EARTH.

Artistic Director Randy James noted, "Robert is an exceptionally gifted choreographer. I am thrilled that he has been recognized by our prestigious state agency. This grant will allow him time and space to create - very precious commodities in today's challenging world for artists."

Burke has been commissioned by 10 Hairy Legs to create a new work for the company that will have its World Premiere on April 18 at 2:00 and 6:00 pm at Ocean County College as part of its celebration of the life and music of Louis Prima. Information and tickets: HERE. The work will debut in New York City at the company's 8th consecutive New York season at New York Live Arts June 25-27.

"For my new dance for 10 Hairy Legs, I am exploring the music of Louis Prima to create a tour de force quintet. Currently in process, the new dance, entitled "A Sunday Kind of Love", is a suite of shorter dances that explore the unique rhythmical complexities of each score, including "Sing, Sing, Sing" and "Buona Sera". Interested in the aesthetics of the era in which Prima created his music, I am creating a world through which the dancers find a sense of refined wildness."

The full list of 2020 Individual Artist Fellowships can be found HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You