Ritz Theatre Company Presents SCHOOL OF ROCK Beginning This Week

The show runs from May 12 – May 28, 2023.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's "School of Rock" is coming to the Ritz Theatre Company, a historic New Jersey venue, May 12 - May 28, 2023.

Based on the hit movie, Andrew Lloyd Webber's "School of Rock" follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the head of school finding out?

Theatergoers have a chance to win a kid-size Mitchell MM100 Mini Double Cutaway Electric Guitar, autographed by the entire cast. Raffle tickets ($5) will be sold before each performance and during intermission. This baby axe, furnished by Guitar Center of East Brunswick, is perfect for all fledgling Pages, Van Halens and Slashes. The winning entry will be drawn at the closing performance on Sunday, May 28. All proceeds from the raffle will go towards Ritz Theatre Company's Stage Starz program, which trains kids of all ages in the performing arts.

"School of Rock" runs from May 12 - May 28, 2023. Tickets are $27-$47.




