Review: SHIPWRECKED on STNJ's Outdoor Stage Thrills with Adventure

“I wish I were an untroubled little boy again.” By Louis in Shipwrecked!

Trust The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) to delight and excite theatergoers by presenting an outstanding summertime show on their Outdoor Stage. Shipwrecked! An Entertainment-The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself) is being presented through July 30, and it shouldn’t be missed. Wonderfully written by Donald Margulies and splendidly directed by Doug West, it features a gifted cast of four that brings the fast-moving tale to life. Shipwrecked! will appeal to young and old alike as it tantalizes the imagination with adventure, humor, romance and so much more. We attended opening night when singles, couples, families, and friends’ groups enjoyed every lively moment of the production.

Shipwrecked! features Louis de Rougemont recounting his incredible travels and escapades in a series of nine chapters. He was once a sickly child confined to his room while his mother read him adventure stories. At the age of 16, Louis decides to strike out on his own to discover the world around him. He soon learns that opportunity comes with many perils as he joins the crew of a pearling expedition on the ship Wonderworld to Australia, encounters a giant octopus, is caught in the throes of turbulent weather, becomes shipwrecked, meets Aborigine people, falls in love and marries. When Louis decides to return to his boyhood home in England after 30 years of adventures, the tale of his journeys is featured in a magazine. The article calls into question the bounds of his imagination.

The cast of the show is remarkable. Leading the troupe is Bruce Cromer in the demanding title role of Louis de Rougemont and his portrayal couldn’t be better. He captures the energy and spirit of his role without missing a beat. Jabari Carter, Paul Henry, and Aurea Tomeski portray a host of colorful characters to round out the story. In particular, Jabari Carter is charming and comedic as Bruno the dog; Aurea Tomeski is ideal as Louis’ doting mother; and Paul Henry masters the part of the Wonderworld’s captain.

The Creative Team has done a top job of developing the best possible scene for Shipwrecked! The Team includes the combined talents of Steven Beckel, Bonnie J. Monte, and Doug West as the Scenic Designers; costume design by Patrice N. Trower; lighting design by Tony Galaska; and sound design by Steven Beckel. Jenna Gregson is the Production Stage Manager with Vivian Majkowski as the Dialect Consultant.

See Shipwrecked! An Entertainment-The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself) and behold the fantastical tale as it unfolds on the Outdoor Stage. You’ll be captivated and entertained. It’s the ideal summer show!

Since 2002, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has presented annual productions at their Outdoor Stage, the Greek-style amphitheater, located on the bucolic campus of Saint Elizabeth University. Come early and bring a picnic. The company continues Free Tickets for Kids 17 and under program, as well as its “$30 Under 30” ticket price for adults 30 and under. All other adult tickets will be $40 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday evenings. Adult tickets for Fridays, Saturdays, and the 4:00 p.m. Sunday Twilight Performances are $45. All performances, other than the 4:00 p.m. Sunday Twilight Shows, will begin at 8:00 PM. Shipwrecked! runs for approximately 95 minutes with no intermission. For more information, please visit https://www.shakespearenj.org/ and call the Box Office at 973.408.5600.

Photo Credit: Sarah Haley