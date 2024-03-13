Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC by ATG-A Stellar Production Now at Hamilton Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“I have always associated you, very happily, with chaos.” By Fredrik to Desiree in A Little Night Music

American Theater Group (ATG), New Jersey’s renowned professional theater company, is now presenting a stellar production of A Little Night Music with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler. Hunter Foster, who directed ATG’s highly acclaimed production of Parade last season, directs. The show stars Broadway greats, Kate Baldwin and Graham Rowat, along with an excellent cast. The staging, star-power, clever plot, and memorable score make A Little Night Music the ideal musical theatre selection this month for metro area audiences. It will continue its run at the state-of-the-art venue, Hamilton Stage in Rahway through March 24th

A Little Night Music first made its Broadway debut in February of 1973, directed and produced by Harold Prince. Inspired by the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film, “Smiles of a Summer Night,” the production on the Great White Way earned 12 Tony Award nominations, winning a total of six including the coveted award for Best Musical.

ATG’s Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Jim Vagias commented, “This production will represent a new interpretation of this beloved musical, and our accomplished cast will bring the lush, glorious Sondheim score to life magnificently.”

We love a musical with an amusing story! A Little Night Music tells of Fredrik Egerman, a prominent middle-aged lawyer, who recently married an inexperienced young woman, Anne. As the marriage seems to be struggling, Fredrik’s son, Henrik who is close to Anne’s age has become enamoured with her. When attending the theatre with his young wife, Fredrik meets his former lover, the actress Desiree Armfeldt. But Desiree is involved with Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, much to the consternation of the Count’s wife, Charlotte. The group comes together for a weekend when Desiree asks her mother, Madam Armfeldt, who cares for Desiree’s precocious young daughter Fredrika, to host a party for the Egermans at her country estate. The twists and turns of the story profile the colorful characters whose romantic longings are complicated by deception.

The cast masterfully brings A Little Night Music to the stage. The company is led by Kate Baldwin as Desiree Armfeldt and Graham Rowat at Fredrik Egerman. They are joined by the abundant talents of Ruth Gottschall as Madame Armfeldt; Benjamin H. Moore as Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm; Abby Middleton as Countess Charlotte Malcolm; Jack Dossett as Henrik Egerman; Lillie Langston as Anne; Tara Rajan as Fredrika; Alyssa Wray as Petra; RJ Christian as Frid; Doug McLaughlin as Croation Count/Cover; and Samantha Soybel is the Cover.

Stephen Sondheim’s score captures the essence of the story and it is wonderfully performed. Some of our favorite numbers include the opening number, “Night Waltz” by the full company; “Soon” by Anne, Henrik and Fredrik; “Remember” by Frid, Petra, Charlotte, and Carl-Magnus; “You Must Meet My Wife” by Desiree and Fredrik; “Lisaons” by Madame Armfeldt; “A Weekend in the Country” by the full company; and of course, the beautiful, moving rendition of “Send in the Clowns” performed by Desiree. The musicians performing live on stage include Mason Margut on Piano; Daniel Shelvin on Cello; and Elaine Christy on Harp.

We commend ATG’s Production Team for creating just the right setting for A Little Night Music. They include Music Supervisor, Keith Levenson; Associate Director, Rachel Sabo-Hedges; Musical Director/Conductor, Mason Margut; Choreographer, Caitlin Belcik; Production Stage Manager, Natalie Jones; Production Manager, Catherine Murphy; Assistant Stage Manage, Kyle Binkley; Scenic Design, Seth Howard; Lighting Design, Douglas Macur; Costume Design, Nicole V. Moody; Technical Director, Ben Merrick; Props Design, Dani Pietrowski; Sound Design, Miles Austin; Casting Director, Michael Casssara, CSA; Master Electrician, Sam Bloch; Theater Manager, Scott Hart; Wardrobe, Emily Cardinale; and Crew Intern Mai An Le.



Plan to purchase your tickets soon and enjoy a memorable theatrical experience. ATG’s performances of A Little Night Music are sure to sell-out!

Performances of A Little Night Music at Hamilton Stage in Rahway will be at 7pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and 2pm on Sundays. Tickets are available through the box office by calling 732-499-8226 or online at: https://www.ucpac.org/events. Hamilton Stage is located at 360 Hamilton Street in Rahway. The modern 199-seat theater has convenient free parking on premises and it is convenient to mass transit options. For more information about American Theater group, visit https://www.americantheatergroup.org/ and follow them on social media: Facebook www.facebook.com/AmericanTheaterGroup; on Instagram @americantheatergroup; and X/Twitter: @group_theater

Photo credit: Lianne Schoenwiesner, Spotlights Photography