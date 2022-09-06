Renee Elise Goldsberry to Open MPAC's 28th Season This Month

Tony Award winning Broadway performer Renée Elise Goldsberry will open Mayo Performing Arts Center's 28th season on Friday, September 30 at 8 pm. Tickets are $49-$99.

Renée Elise Goldsberry is a multi-hyphenate actress and singer who has delivered award winning performances both on Broadway and the screen.

She is perhaps best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon HAMILTON, which has become a cultural touchstone for the ages. Renée's performance earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award. In July 2021, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for the Disney+ film adaptation.

Renee currently stars in the Peacock series, GIRLS5EVA, and is a featured actress in the Disney + series SHE HULK. Up next, she will be seen in Billy Porter's "What If" which recently wrapped production. Other highlights from her film and television career include co-starring in A24's critical darling WAVES opposite Sterling K. Brown, the Netflix series ALTERED CARBON, lending her voice to bring characters to life on the Netflix Animated series FAST & FURIOUS SPY RACERS and CENTAURWORLD, DOCUMENTARY NOW'S cult favorite "Original Cast Album: Co-Op", THE GOOD WIFE, THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS, THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS, THE GET DOWN, and her creation of the beloved character, Evangeline Williamson, on ABC'S ONE LIFE TO LIVE, for which she received two Daytime Emmy nominations and two NAACP Image Award nominations.

Renée's appearances on stage include her Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play GOOD PEOPLE, and the original Broadway version of THE COLOR PURPLE. She made her Broadway debut as Nala in THE LION KING, and her performance as Mimi in Broadway's closing cast of RENT was immortalized in film! Off-broadway, Renée's performance as Sylvia in The Public Theater's production of TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA for their Shakespeare in the Park series garnered her across the board rave reviews.

