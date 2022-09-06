Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Renee Elise Goldsberry to Open MPAC's 28th Season This Month

Renee Elise Goldsberry to Open MPAC's 28th Season This Month

 Renée Elise Goldsberry is a multi-hyphenate actress and singer who has delivered award winning performances both on Broadway and the screen.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

Tony Award winning Broadway performer Renée Elise Goldsberry will open Mayo Performing Arts Center's 28th season on Friday, September 30 at 8 pm. Tickets are $49-$99.

Renée Elise Goldsberry is a multi-hyphenate actress and singer who has delivered award winning performances both on Broadway and the screen.

She is perhaps best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon HAMILTON, which has become a cultural touchstone for the ages. Renée's performance earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award. In July 2021, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for the Disney+ film adaptation.

Renee currently stars in the Peacock series, GIRLS5EVA, and is a featured actress in the Disney + series SHE HULK. Up next, she will be seen in Billy Porter's "What If" which recently wrapped production. Other highlights from her film and television career include co-starring in A24's critical darling WAVES opposite Sterling K. Brown, the Netflix series ALTERED CARBON, lending her voice to bring characters to life on the Netflix Animated series FAST & FURIOUS SPY RACERS and CENTAURWORLD, DOCUMENTARY NOW'S cult favorite "Original Cast Album: Co-Op", THE GOOD WIFE, THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS, THE IMMORTAL LIFE OF HENRIETTA LACKS, THE GET DOWN, and her creation of the beloved character, Evangeline Williamson, on ABC'S ONE LIFE TO LIVE, for which she received two Daytime Emmy nominations and two NAACP Image Award nominations.

Renée's appearances on stage include her Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play GOOD PEOPLE, and the original Broadway version of THE COLOR PURPLE. She made her Broadway debut as Nala in THE LION KING, and her performance as Mimi in Broadway's closing cast of RENT was immortalized in film! Off-broadway, Renée's performance as Sylvia in The Public Theater's production of TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA for their Shakespeare in the Park series garnered her across the board rave reviews.

About MPAC

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


ON THE LAWN: Montclair's Dance Festival Returns For Its Ninth Year, September 10ON THE LAWN: Montclair's Dance Festival Returns For Its Ninth Year, September 10
September 6, 2022

Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ's outdoor dance festival, will return this year to the front lawn of the Montclair Public Library, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, on Saturday, September 10 from 3- 5pm. 
bergenPAC Announces Fall 2022 Season Lineup And Moves Closer To Grand-ReopeningbergenPAC Announces Fall 2022 Season Lineup And Moves Closer To Grand-Reopening
September 6, 2022

The Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC), located in the heart of Englewood, NJ and northern New Jersey's home for cultural entertainment and arts education, has been busy renovating the historic theater since they broke ground in March 2022.
State Theatre New Jersey Presents THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVEState Theatre New Jersey Presents THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE
September 6, 2022

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents The Price Is Right Live! on Thursday, October 13 at 8pm. Tickets range from $25-$150.  
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Renews and Expands Partnership with New Jersey State Council on the ArtsNew Jersey Theatre Alliance Renews and Expands Partnership with New Jersey State Council on the Arts
September 6, 2022

New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“The Alliance”) has announced the renewed and expanded partnership with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (“The Arts Council”) to provide general services and support to its member theatres.
Con Vivo Music to Present World Premiere Of CHILLTOWN BOOGIE By Alon Nechushtan in OctoberCon Vivo Music to Present World Premiere Of CHILLTOWN BOOGIE By Alon Nechushtan in October
September 6, 2022

Con Vivo Music will present the world premiere of Chilltown Boogie by Alon Nechushtan on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 12:30pm, beginning at J Owen Grundy Pier. This original new opera is inspired by the events surrounding the formation of Hudson County and Jersey City.