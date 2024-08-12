Remember Jones Will Celebrate The Music of Tom Jones at Bell Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey soul sensation Remember Jones will present his latest show, Jones Sings Jones! celebrating the music of legendary singer and sex symbol Tom Jones, along with a 17-piece band, at Bell Theater at Bell Works in Holmdel. Performances will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 22, 23 and 24 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, August 25 at 3 p.m.

“Tom Jones has always inspired me,” said Remember Jones. “The showmanship and versatility of what he’s able to do with his voice has always been something I’m drawn to. We are bringing back all the arrangements from his Las Vegas residency in 1969, including many of our own twists and turns.”

Remember Jones, a singer/songwriter with three albums of original music, has been hailed by the Asbury Park Press as one of the Jersey Shore’s most influential artists of 2024. He has sold out numerous shows celebrating other artists such as Meat Loaf, Amy Winehouse, Joe Cocker, Queen and even Kanye West. Along with his big band, which includes 13 horns, he will recreate Tom Jones’ amazing vocals and, undoubtedly, his notorious sex appeal.

In addition to the many Tom Jones classics, this versatile singer will perform in its entirety the now iconic album, Tom Jones LIVE IN LAS VEGAS! which was recorded at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in the summer of 1969. Audiences can expect to hear many Tom Jones classics including It’s Not Unusual, Delilah and What’s New Pussycat along with covers of songs by The Beatles, Ray Charles and more. And since it’s aRemember Jones show, it’s guaranteed to have some outrageous surprises!

“I’m looking forward to bringing my own thing to this music and nodding at the notorious persona of Tom Jones, putting my own spin on it,” he said. “And some say my own spins are sexy!”

Bell Theater is located at 101 Crawfords Corner Rd, Holmdel, on the ground level. Tickets are $48 to $72 and are available at 732-531-9106, ext. 14 or https://www.belltheater.org/jones-sings-jones

