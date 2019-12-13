Registration is Open For Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Workshop 2020 Spring Session

Centenary Stage Company's critically acclaimed Young Performers Workshop is now seeking new and returning applicants for the 2020 Spring Session. The 15-week session runs February 15 through May 31 and culminates with the annual Spring Festival of Shows. Tuition for the program starts at $425 per student, with family discounts available, and the registration deadline is February 10. No experience is necessary. All new applicants must complete an interview with the program director prior to acceptance.

Hailed as "a state treasure" the Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Workshop (YPW) is a musical theatre training program for children 8 - 18 years old and operates under the auspices of the Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit Equity Theatre Company in residence at Centenary University. Dedicated to the enrichment of young lives through the use of theatre arts, the Young Performers Workshop is one of a few youth theatre programs to offer both formal training along - side practical production experience. Career-minded students can prepare for the rigors of a professional career; yet, students not aiming for a professional career benefit from the program, with its emphasis on discipline, self-worth and development of communication skills.

Under the direction of Broadway, film and television veteran, Michael Blevins, the 15-week spring session has been designed to meet the needs of beginning, intermediate and advanced performers. The program includes the full production of at least two major American musicals. Once registered, students are guaranteed a part in the production.

The spring session will begin Saturday, February 15 with performances scheduled for May 22 - May 31. Classes meet Saturdays, by section, between the hours of 10:00 am - 6:00 pm. Students selected to the program will rehearse productions while also studying voice, dance and acting. Although no experience is necessary to participate, all new applicants must complete an interview process with program director, Michael Blevins, prior to acceptance. The interview will be held in Centenary's Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson Street in Hackettstown. Early appointments will receive priority, as enrollment is competitive and limited. Interviews can be scheduled by contacting the Centenary Stage Company box office.

Tuition for the 15-week program is $425 per student, with a family discount of $395 for a second child and $300 for a third child. A $75 non-refundable registration fee applied towards tuition is required. Tuition must be paid by the first session. The registration deadline is February 10 and there is a $30 late fee for registration payment received after this date. The Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Workshop is made possible by the generous support of Panther Valley Pharmacy.

For more information, to register or to schedule an interview visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ and is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5pm. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2019-2020 season of Centenary Stage Company's performing arts events is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including our Season Sponsors the House of the Good Shepard, Heath Village Retirement Community, Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





