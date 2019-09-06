Calling all children who love to sing! Registration is now underway for the Trenton Children's Chorus (TCC) open to all K-12 graders.

For 30 years, TCC has offered exceptional musical, academic, social and personal growth opportunities for young people in the Greater Trenton Area. Located at West Trenton Presbyterian Church at 490 Grand Avenue in Ewing, TCC has five individual choirs grouped according to age.

Rehearsals begin September 17 and are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays afternoons. Choir members can arrive as early as 3:00 p.m. to play games, do homework or socialize with friends. Following a healthy snack, K-8 graders rehearse from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. and 9-12 graders from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. TCC provides transportation to rehearsals for those students who would otherwise not be able to attend.

TCC's Learning Academy, which is held on Wednesdays, provides critical academic services that most successful school districts routinely provide, including diagnostic screening, individualized support, and homework assistance. The Academy serves as a resource for all K-12 children to support their goals in school and beyond. In a city where the drop-out rate is over 30%, 100% of TCC choristers attend college!

This year, TCC introduces two new and exciting initiative. 4-8 graders who are enrolled with the Boys and Girls Club of Mercer County (BGC) can join TCC free of charge through the BCG after school program. In addition, through a unique partnership between TCC and The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), the Chorale choir (grades 9-12) will meet each week to rehearse with TCNJ students and experience life on a college campus.

TCC has performed at the White House for President and Mrs. Obama, United Nations, National Cathedral, for the swearing-in ceremony of former U.S. Representative Rush Holt at the Library of Congress, the inauguration of Governor Chris Christie, Princeton University, in concert with Bobby McFerrin and Dave Brubeck, and for corporate, community, church and private events in the greater Trenton area.

To learn more or to register, please call (609) 278-0822 or contact us at info@trentonchildrenschorus.org. Tuition is on a sliding scale; no child is ever denied participation because of limited resources.





