Rahway High School to Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Rahway High School is bringing their students back to the stage for a live audience for their spring musical, Little Shop of Horrors!

Directed by Alison Dooley and musically directed by Robert Van Wyk, this smash hit musical has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years. Shy florist Seymour Krelborn, hopelessly in love with his coworker, Audrey, discovers a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II." Audrey II grows into a giant, soul-singing, trash-talking menace that feeds on human blood - while bringing Seymour fame and fortune beyond his wildest dreams.

Little Shop of Horrors will be presented on Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, at 7:30pm, and Sunday, March 6, at 2:00pm at Rahway High School's Center for the Performing Arts, 1012 Madison Ave. For tickets, please visit https://rwhs.booktix.com.