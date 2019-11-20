Rahway High School Presents PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

The Rahway High School Performing Arts Department kicks off an exciting 2019-2020 theatrical season this weekend with "Peter & the Star Catcher." Please join us for this unique and enjoyable production that is great for the entire family.

This story is an adventure on the high seas and on the faraway Mollusk Island. An orphan boy named Peter and his mysterious new friend, Molly, overcome bands of pirates and thieves in their quest to keep a magical secret safe and save the world from evil.

Friday, November 22, 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 23, 2 pm, 7:30 pm

a??Rahway High School Center for the Performing Arts

1012 Madison Ave, Rahway, NJ

Tickets on Sale Now at www.rahwaymusicals.org

