ROMEO & JULIET to be Presented by Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory in February

Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory is currently in rehearsals for their production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet adapted by Stephen Michael Davis. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $17.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

Centenary University Theatre students bring Shakespeare's timeless tale of star-crossed lovers to life at Centenary Stage Company’s Little Theatre. Possibly one of William Shakespeare's most well known stories, Romeo and Juliet is a romantic tragedy where two young people fall in love but are doomed. It is not simply that their families disapprove; the Montagues and the Capulets are engaged in a blood feud, and the tragic ending seems almost inevitable. Romeo and Juliet was among Shakespeare's most popular plays during his lifetime and, along with Hamlet, is one of his most frequently performed.

The cast of Romeo and Juliet is made up entirely of Centenary University theatre students. The cast for this production includes: Kayla Yepez as Juliet, Danny Paternina as Romeo, Kylie Smith as Nurse, Madison Rhine as Benvolio, James Brandes as Mercutio/Page/Prince, Mark Squindo as Friar Laurence/Sampson, Christopher Rice as Tybalt, Jerry Caviston as Lord Capulet, Viviana Mendez as Lady Capulet/Apothecary, Robert Costa as Lord Montague/Peter, Gabrielle Provini as Lady Montague/Rosalind/Nurse Standby, Jacoby Stewart as Paris/Abram, Osaivbie Igiebor as Friar John/Gregory, and Evan Flick as Baltzar/Peter Standby.

Tickets for Romeo and Juliet are $17.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. Performances will take place Thursdays, February 1 & 8 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, February 2 & 9 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, February 3 & 10 at 8:00 pm; Sundays, February 4 & 11 at 2:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre located in the Seay Building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.