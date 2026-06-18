ROCK OF AGES to Open This Week at the Dunellen Theatre With The Actors Studio of NJ

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Tomorrow night, The Actors Studio of New Jersey will officially open Rock of Ages at the historic Dunellen Theatre, inviting audiences to take an unforgettable journey back to the Sunset Strip for a night filled with big dreams, bigger hair, outrageous comedy, and some of the greatest rock anthems ever written.

Featuring the music of legendary artists including Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, Pat Benatar, REO Speedwagon, Foreigner, Whitesnake, and many more, Rock of Ages is a high-energy musical comedy that tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a group of dreamers fighting to save their beloved Bourbon Room from developers threatening to change the iconic Sunset Strip forever. Packed with beloved hits and larger-than-life characters, the show is truly "Nothin' But a Good Time," delivering an evening of nonstop entertainment that will have audiences laughing, cheering, and singing along from beginning to end. Whether you're reliving the glory days of 1980s rock or discovering these timeless songs for the first time, this production promises to make you want to "Raise Your Hands to Rock" and never stop believin'.

Leading this electrifying production is an incredible cast of performers, including Jason S. Kopp as Drew Boley, Callie Henrysen as Sherrie Christian, Sam Stickels as Lonny Barnett, Andre Williams as Dennis Dupree, Harry Sperduto as the legendary Stacee Jaxx, Juliana Conte as Regina, Nia Chavis as Justice Charlier, Larry Brustofski as Hertz Klinemann, Jason Tobias as Franz Klinemann, Connor Geib as Joey Primo, and Marquise Neal as Mayor/Ja'Keith. Together with a talented ensemble, this cast brings the spirit, humor, and heart of the Sunset Strip to life while delivering powerhouse vocals worthy of a sold-out arena concert.

Behind the scenes, The Actors Studio of New Jersey has assembled a talented creative team that has transformed the Dunellen Theatre into a gritty, neon-soaked rock venue inspired by the iconic clubs of 1980s Los Angeles. Featuring dynamic scenic elements, concert-style lighting, immersive effects, and authentic rock-and-roll energy, the production creates a theatrical experience that feels as though audiences have stepped directly into the heart of the Sunset Strip.

Performances begin Friday, June 19 and continue through Sunday, June 28 at the historic Dunellen Theatre, located at 458 North Avenue in Dunellen, New Jersey. Performance dates include Friday, June 19 at 8:00 PM, Saturday, June 20 at 8:00 PM, Sunday, June 21 at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 26 at 8:00 PM, Saturday, June 27 at 8:00 PM, and Sunday, June 28 at 2:00 PM.

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