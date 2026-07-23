Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre
Aaron Ballentine leads the cast as Percy Jackson in Actors Studio of New Jersey's production.
The Actors Studio of New Jersey is presenting The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, bringing the hit Broadway adventure to the historic Dunellen Theatre as part of the company's 2026 season and ongoing residency. Performances will take place on Friday, July 24th at 8:00 PM, Saturday, July 25th at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday, July 26th at 2:00 PM, at Dunellen Theatre. See photos!
Experience the electrifying adventure of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical at the Dunellen Theatre! This high-energy production brings Rick Riordan's beloved story to life with unforgettable characters, humor, heart, and powerful rock-inspired music. Follow Percy Jackson on his epic quest to recover Zeus's missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods in a thrilling theatrical journey the whole family will enjoy.
The cast features Aaron Ballentine as Percy Jackson, Mica Swingholm as Annabeth Chase, Gabriel Argate as Grover, Bennett Safsel as Luke, Nia Chavis as Sally Jackson, Kevin Torello as Mr. Bruner, Kimora Mitchell as Clarisse, and Kiley Rose Burke Perez as Katie Gardner. The cast doubles over 30 different roles throughout this production.
This production is directed by Dan F. Sims, choreographed by Coldin Grundmeyer, and artistically supervised by Michael Restaino. Music direction is by Alex Birchwale, with Roe Manzo as production manager and Joey Palazzo as company manager. Wig and costume design is by Michael Restaino and Robert Delgado.
Photo credit: Oliver Rodriguez.
Aaron Ballentine, Nia Chavis
Aaron Ballentine
Nia Chavis, Aaron Ballentine
Aaron Ballentine, Gabe Argate
Bennett Safsel
Aaron Ballentine
The company of The Lightning Thief.
Nia Chavis, Aaron Ballentine
Mica Swingholm, Aaron Ballentine, Gabe Argate
The company of The Lightning Thief
Aaron Ballentine
Aaron Ballentine
Bennett Safsel
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