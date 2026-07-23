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Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre

Aaron Ballentine leads the cast as Percy Jackson in Actors Studio of New Jersey's production.

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The Actors Studio of New Jersey is presenting The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, bringing the hit Broadway adventure to the historic Dunellen Theatre as part of the company's 2026 season and ongoing residency. Performances will take place on Friday, July 24th at 8:00 PM, Saturday, July 25th at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday, July 26th at 2:00 PM, at Dunellen Theatre. See photos!

Experience the electrifying adventure of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical at the Dunellen Theatre! This high-energy production brings Rick Riordan's beloved story to life with unforgettable characters, humor, heart, and powerful rock-inspired music. Follow Percy Jackson on his epic quest to recover Zeus's missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods in a thrilling theatrical journey the whole family will enjoy.

The cast features Aaron Ballentine as Percy Jackson, Mica Swingholm as Annabeth Chase, Gabriel Argate as Grover, Bennett Safsel as Luke, Nia Chavis as Sally Jackson, Kevin Torello as Mr. Bruner, Kimora Mitchell as Clarisse, and Kiley Rose Burke Perez as Katie Gardner. The cast doubles over 30 different roles throughout this production.

This production is directed by Dan F. Sims, choreographed by Coldin Grundmeyer, and artistically supervised by Michael Restaino. Music direction is by Alex Birchwale, with Roe Manzo as production manager and Joey Palazzo as company manager. Wig and costume design is by Michael Restaino and Robert Delgado.

Photo credit: Oliver Rodriguez.

Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre Image


Aaron Ballentine, Nia Chavis

Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre Image


Aaron Ballentine

Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre Image


Nia Chavis, Aaron Ballentine

Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre Image


Aaron Ballentine, Gabe Argate

Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre Image


Bennett Safsel

Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre Image


Aaron Ballentine

Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre Image


The company of The Lightning Thief.

Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre Image


Nia Chavis, Aaron Ballentine

Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre Image


Mica Swingholm, Aaron Ballentine, Gabe Argate

Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre Image


The company of The Lightning Thief

Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre Image


Aaron Ballentine

Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre Image


Aaron Ballentine

Photos: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Dunellen Theatre Image


Bennett Safsel

More on Dunellen Theatre
Upcoming Shows
The Lightning Thief
7/24 - 7/26/2026
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
7/24 - 7/26/2026
Recent Articles
Photos: ROCK OF AGES at The Actors Studio of New Jersey at Dunellen Theatre
Photos: ROCK OF AGES at The Actors Studio of New Jersey at Dunellen Theatre
6/23/2026
Cast Set for THE LIGHTNING THIEF at Actors Studio of New Jersey
Cast Set for THE LIGHTNING THIEF at Actors Studio of New Jersey
6/22/2026
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