RESPECT: A TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN Takes The Stage At Cape May Convention Hall, August 15

On Aug. 15 at 7 p.m, Cape May Stage is proud to present "RESPECT: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin." For one night only, seasoned Broadway vocalists will take the stage of the Cape May Convention Hall for a powerhouse performance of Aretha Franklin's greatest hits. This tribute concert is part of the 2022 PNC Arts Alive Broadway Series.

The first female performer to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, American singer Aretha Franklin is often hailed as the "Queen of Soul," and for good reason. Her R&B oeuvre-shaped by mega-hits such as "Think," "Respect," and "I Say a Little Prayer," garnered Franklin 18 Grammy Awards and kept her atop Billboard charts. She was posthumously awarded a special citation by the Pulitzer Prize committee "for her indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades."

Cape May Stage is thrilled to honor Franklin's musical legacy with an evening of singing, dancing, and celebratory performance. General Admission tickets available are for $50. To purchase tickets, visit www.capemaystage.org or call the box office at (609) 770-8311. The 2022 Broadway Series closes on Sept. 19 with "An Evening with Melissa Errico: A Celebration of Love and Broadway."

Cape May Stage's mission is to produce compelling and impactful theater that engages audiences and enriches their lives. Located at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse on the corner of Bank and Lafayette Streets in the heart of historic downtown Cape May, NJ, Cape May Stage is dedicated to producing diverse, contemporary theater in the nation's oldest seaside resort. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189151®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.capemaystage.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.