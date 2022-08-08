RESPECT: A TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN Comes to Cape May Stage

Up next at Cape May Stage is RESPECT: A TRIBUTE TO Aretha Franklin, A LIVE TRIBUTE as part of the 2022 PNC Arts Alive Broadway Series.

These one-night-only concerts feature lauded performers and present a diverse array of musical styles. The series allows patrons and our community here in Cape May to experience world class, award-winning Broadway entertainers to Cape May, which in past years have included Lucie Arnaz, Jimmy Webb, Constantine Maroulis, and Adam Pascal to name a few.

"The Broadway Series is the natural extension of the premiere theater in South Jersey by bringing the most important musical artists and musical genres to our community. Celebrating life through music is part of Cape May Stage's celebration of life through theater," says Roy Steinberg, the Producing Artistic Director of Cape May Stage.

On August 15, the Broadway Series continues with "RESPECT: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin," presented at the Cape May Convention Hall. The first female performer to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Aretha Franklin's musical legacy is profound-and is celebrated in this tribute performance by a talented group of Broadway vocalists. Purchase tickets here. Finishing off this trio of Broadway performances is "An Evening with Melissa Errico: A Celebration of Love and Broadway" on September 19 at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse.

Tony Award-nominated actress and vocalist Melissa Errico-known for her Broadway roles in "My Fair Lady," "LES MISERABLES," and others-performs a curated selection of her favorite love songs from Broadway stages.

Cape May Stage's mission is to produce compelling and impactful theater that engages audiences and enriches their lives. Located at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse on the corner of Bank and Lafayette Streets in the heart of historic downtown Cape May, NJ, Cape May Stage is dedicated to producing diverse, contemporary theater in the nation's oldest seaside resort.