Professional Performance Prep Goes Digital

Professional Performance Prep (The Prep) has gone completely digital. For performers, students, instructors and industry professionals all across the country, the COVID-19 virus has forced entertainment venues and performance track studios to close their doors during this uncertain time. In an effort to keep their students training (from Broadway/Film & Television to National Tours to Community Theatre), they have converted all group classes to Zoom & all in-person private training sessions to FaceTime/Skype.

With over 300 students across the country, "The Prep", a professional training track studio, is used to seeing many students in person every week for private instruction in Voice, Acting for TV & Film, Audition Technique, Career Counseling, Animation Voiceover, Broadway Audition Prep, Commercial Acting, Self Tapes, Agent Audition Prep and more. Now, students are encouraged to keep their training going by signing up for FaceTime, Skype and ZOOM group classes with the Prep's instructors while at home, through their website theprepnj.com/book.

"I highly recommend performers take this time to build their songbooks, learn new music, read plays, focus on their technique, and research new works. This is precious downtime we rarely see in the industry and is the perfect opportunity to build up repertoires so that, when casting is back in action, you have the most competitive material ready to head into that audition room with", says co-owner of The Prep, Theresa Pittius, who, along with her partner, Jessi Clayton, see an average of 12-16 students per day each via online sessions.

"Our students love the Zoom online group sessions! We had our first one last night, Audition Method, led by Prep Instructor Bobby Cronin, a graduate of Yale who teaches at The Prep a few days a week and is almost always sold out! The students were thrilled with the format and can't wait for next week's online classes, which will also include Music Theory," Clayton adds.

Students ages 5-25 can FaceTime/Skype privately with one of The Prep's instructors for:

Audition Technique

Broadway Audition Prep

Acting for TV/FILM

Acting for Stage

Monologue Selection/Coaching

Commercial Acting

Animation Voiceover

Vocal Technique

Pop Singing

Rock Vocals

Broadway Belting

Classical Voice

Songwriting

College Prep

Music Theory

Repertoire Selection

Visit theprepnj.com for more info.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You