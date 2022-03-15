Princeton University Jazz Festival Lineup Announced

Jazz at Princeton University, helmed by acclaimed saxophonist/composer Rudresh Mahanthappa, announces the return of the Princeton University Jazz Festival. Presented in conjunction with Jazz Appreciation Month, the event, which takes place Wednesday, April 27 - Saturday, April 30, features guest artists guitarist Gilad Hekselman, and saxophonists Seamus Blake, Tony Malaby and Alexa Tarantino performing with Princeton University's stellar student ensembles.

Jazz Vocal Collective

directed by Trineice Robinson-Martin

Wednesday, April 27

The JVC is a small jazz ensemble highlighting solo voices and a rhythm section to create a collaborative musical experience. The 7:30 p.m. performance takes place at Taplin Auditorium, Fine Hall. Admission is free. Please visit musicprincetoninfohub.com/covid for the latest safety requirements. For information go to https://music.princeton.edu/events/jazz-vocal-collective-5.

Guest saxophonist Alexa Tarantino joins Small Group Z

Thursday, April 28

Guest guitarist Gilad Hekselman performs with Small Group X. The 7:30 p.m. performance, under the direction of Matthew Parrish, takes place at Taplin Auditorium, Fine Hall. Free admission. Please visit musicprincetoninfohub.com/covid for the latest safety requirements. For information go to https://music.princeton.edu/events/jazz-small-groups-x-z-0.

Titans of the Tenor Saxophone

Saturday, April 30

A celebration of International Jazz Day the concert includes Princeton's Small Group I featuring guest saxophonist Tony Malaby and Small Group A joined by guest saxophonist Seamus Blake. The 8 p.m. performance takes place in Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall. Tickets $15, $5 students. Please visit musicprincetoninfohub.com/covid for the latest safety requirements. For information go to https://music.princeton.edu/events/small-groups-i-and.



"We are thrilled about the return of The Princeton University Jazz Festival," says Mahanthappa. "In a trio of concerts during Jazz Appreciation Month, accomplished guest artists perform alongside our remarkably talented students, creating a truly special synergy that feels particularly significant given the curtailing of live music we've all experienced over the last couple of years."