Princeton Triangle Club Presents SHIP HAPPENS, A CRUISICAL!

Come find out more at the swashbuckling, high-kicking, shipshow that is Ship Happens: A Cruisical. Directed by Marc Tuminelli.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

The Princeton Triangle Club, continuing its tradition of presenting an original musical comedy, will premiere the newest Triangle Show at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey this November. Created by Princeton University's most talented undergraduates, Ship Happens, A Cruisical opens Friday, November 10th, 8pm; Saturday, November 11th, 8pm; and Sunday, November 12th, 2pm.

For 133 years, Princeton's Famous Triangle Show has entertained audiences as the nation's oldest touring collegiate musical comedy troupe. Based at McCarter Theatre, "the House that Triangle Built," in Princeton, NJ, Triangle creates an original mainstage musical every year written, conceived of, and performed by students, directed and choreographed by professionals. The Club boasts a rich history and long list of distinguished alumni including F. Scott Fitzgerald, class of 1917, Jimmy Stewart '32, Brooke Shields '87, Peter Mills '95. Ellie Kemper '02 and Catherine Cohen '13. This year's members include over 100 students - writers, composers, marketers, technicians and performers - who come from diverse backgrounds and academic interests but have a shared passion for original musical comedy.

Climb aboard the SS Giznee Fairytale, a cruise with all of the amenities - buffets, shuffleboard, and even magic? While other passengers enjoy their luxurious journey, twins Isla and Lindsay venture below decks, only to be swept away in a current of schemes and whimsy. Come find out more at the swashbuckling, high-kicking, shipshow that is Ship Happens: A Cruisical. Directed by Marc Tuminelli, choreographed by Katelin Zelon, and music directed by Pete Mills.

Please visit Click Here for more information. Use code STUTIX for student tickets.




