Princeton Symphony Orchestra to Air Top Performances on WWFM

Broadcasts begin November 6.

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues its long-standing partnership with WWFM - The Classical Network (89.1FM) with a special PSO Festival of Music consisting of curated performances from the PSO archives, and broadcast over three successive Fridays, November 6, 13, and 20, at 8pm.

The showcase spans orchestral music from the Classical and Romantic to Modern and Contemporary periods. Listeners will gain insights into the music and get to know the PSO's Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov as he introduces each week's program with radio host David Osenberg. All performances were recorded at Richardson Auditorium on the campus of Princeton University and feature the Princeton Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Milanov.

"I am incredibly excited to bring the music of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra to WWFM's listening audience," says Mr. Milanov. "I hope that these broadcasts will help us relive again the excitement of some of the Orchestra's most memorable performances from recent seasons."

Adds David Osenberg, "As has everything in our lives during the pandemic, special relationships take on greater meaning and importance. The Classical Network's long partnership with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra will be front and center during these Friday evening concert broadcasts, with performances chosen specifically by Maestro Milanov. Listeners and supporters are invited to celebrate the artistry of this great orchestra and our musical community!"

The programs are scheduled to air as follows:

Friday, November 6 - 8-10pm

Jacques Ibert / Escales

Erwin Schulhoff / Concerto for String Quartet (featuring the Lark Quartet)

Dmitri Shostakovich / Symphony No. 9.

Friday, November 13 - 8-10pm

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky / 1812 Overture

Ludwig van Beethoven / Symphony No. 9 (with the Westminster Symphonic Choir)

Friday, November 20 - 8-10pm

Zhou Tian / Broken Ink

Claude Debussy / La Mer

Paul Hindemith / Symphonic Metamorphosis

Find the PSO online at www.princetonsymphony.org.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You