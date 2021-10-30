Princeton Symphony Orchestra Spring 2022 Subscription Series Announced

New Jersey Stage reported that the Princeton Symphony Orchestra announced subscriptions for their upcoming 2022 season are available now. Subscription prices range from $120-$336. Youth subscriptions for theatre lovers ages 12-17 will also be available.

Season subscriptions will include a ticket to Sibelius Violin Concerto, Ferrández Plays Dvořák,, Brahms & Scriabin, and Milanov & Jackiw. The season marks the first appearance in the Princeton Symphony Orchestra for Diana Adamyan, violin, Mackenzie Melemed, piano, and Stefan Jackiw, violin. This season will also serve as Adamyan's US debut.

Season subscriptions can be purchase on the PSO website: https://princetonsymphony.org/performances/sibelius-violin-concerto/2022-02-05

