Princeton Symphony Orchestra Chamber Series Opens with Patterson/Sutton Duo
The Juilliard Global Visiting Artists perform at the historic Trinity Church venue as part of a four-concert series.
The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will begin its third season of chamber music at Trinity Church on Thursday, November 5 at 7pm. The series opens with Dreamscapes, Music for Cello & Guitar, performed by the Patterson/Sutton Duo, Kimberly Patterson, cello and Patrick Sutton, guitar.
Executive Director Marc Uys is pleased with the series' continued growth in popularity at the historic venue. He says, "We've improved visibility of the artists through raised platforms and reduced pricing. Chamber music carries superbly within Trinity, aided by the church's Gothic architecture with its inherent acoustics. More and more patrons are discovering the excellence of our presented artists and this ideal chamber music venue.”
The Patterson/Sutton Duo has captivated audiences across the United States and internationally. As Juilliard Global Visiting Artists, Patterson and Sutton maintain an ongoing relationship with The Juilliard School, combining performance with a commitment to global music education. With two critically acclaimed studio albums—Cold Dark Matter and Still Life: Collected Music for Cello and Guitar by Stephen Goss–the duo is in demand. They have made appearances at the Guitar Foundation of America Convention, New York City Classical Guitar Society, Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival, New Mexico Guitar Festival, Florida Guitar Foundation, Louisville Guitar Society, Portland International Guitar Series, Minnesota Guitar Society's International Guitar Artist Series, University of Colorado International Guitar Festival, Knoxville Guitar Society, Saigon Guitar Series in Vietnam, Shanghai Conservatory in China, Princeton Symphony Chamber Music Series, Denver Friends of Chamber Music, Placitas Artist Series, and the Strings Music Festival, among others.
Other concerts in the series celebrate the holiday season, and showcase music of Vienna and Poland through ensembles led by PSO musicians including percussionist Greg Giannascoli and concertmaster Basia Danilow, respectively.
Sounds of the Season
Thursday, December 10, 2026 – 7pm
The Princeton Symphony Orchestra brass quintet celebrates the season with festive carols and holiday favorites.
Romantic Vienna
Thursday, March 11, 2027 – 7pm
PSO percussionist Greg Giannascoli explores works by Romantic composers arranged for percussion, with a particular focus on works by Austrian-born composer Fritz Kreisler.
Polish Chamber Music
Thursday, April 22, 2027 – 7pm
Concertmaster Basia Danilow and friends perform a lively program of chamber music written by Polish composers culminating in a performance of Frédéric Chopin's Piano Trio.
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