Princeton Symphony Orchestra Announces Series of Virtual Concerts This Fall

The events will be available exclusively on select Sundays in October and November for just $15 per device.

Sep. 9, 2020  
Princeton Symphony Orchestra will offer a new series of online concerts this fall featuring stellar guest artists and beautiful music you won't normally hear in the concert hall.

Check out the full concert lineup below:

Walker / Mozart / Rachmaninoff

Rossen Milanov, conductor
Inon Barnatan, piano

October 4

WALKER / Lyric for Strings
MOZART / Divertimento in D Major
RACHMANINOFF / Symphonic Dances*
*arranged for solo piano by Inon Barnatan

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9

Simon / Shostakovich

Rossen Milanov, conductor
Pablo Ferrández, cello

October 18
Virtual Concert

Carlos SIMON / An Elegy: A Cry from the Grave
SHOSTAKOVICH / Chamber Symphony
Solo cello work TBD

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9

Price / Grieg

Rossen Milanov, conductor
Elina Vähälä, violin

November 15
Virtual Concert

PRICE / String Quartet in G Major, Andante moderato
GRIEG / Holberg Suite
Solo violin work TBD


