Princeton Symphony Orchestra Announces Series of Virtual Concerts This Fall
The events will be available exclusively on select Sundays in October and November for just $15 per device.
Princeton Symphony Orchestra will offer a new series of online concerts this fall featuring stellar guest artists and beautiful music you won't normally hear in the concert hall.
Check out the full concert lineup below:
Walker / Mozart / Rachmaninoff
Rossen Milanov, conductor
Inon Barnatan, piano
WALKER / Lyric for Strings
MOZART / Divertimento in D Major
RACHMANINOFF / Symphonic Dances*
*arranged for solo piano by Inon Barnatan
Simon / Shostakovich
Rossen Milanov, conductor
Pablo Ferrández, cello
October 18
Virtual Concert
Carlos SIMON / An Elegy: A Cry from the Grave
SHOSTAKOVICH / Chamber Symphony
Solo cello work TBD
Price / Grieg
Rossen Milanov, conductor
Elina Vähälä, violin
November 15
Virtual Concert
PRICE / String Quartet in G Major, Andante moderato
GRIEG / Holberg Suite
Solo violin work TBD