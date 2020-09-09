Princeton Symphony Orchestra Announces Series of Virtual Concerts This Fall

The events will be available exclusively on select Sundays in October and November for just $15 per device.

Princeton Symphony Orchestra will offer a new series of online concerts this fall featuring stellar guest artists and beautiful music you won't normally hear in the concert hall.

The events will be available exclusively on select Sundays in October and November for just $15 per device.

Check out the full concert lineup below:

Walker / Mozart / Rachmaninoff

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Inon Barnatan, piano

October 4

WALKER / Lyric for Strings

MOZART / Divertimento in D Major

RACHMANINOFF / Symphonic Dances*

*arranged for solo piano by Inon Barnatan

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9

Simon / Shostakovich

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Pablo Ferrández, cello

October 18

Virtual Concert

Carlos SIMON / An Elegy: A Cry from the Grave

SHOSTAKOVICH / Chamber Symphony

Solo cello work TBD

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 9

Price / Grieg

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Elina Vähälä, violin

November 15

Virtual Concert

PRICE / String Quartet in G Major, Andante moderato

GRIEG / Holberg Suite

Solo violin work TBD

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You