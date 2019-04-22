Princeton Summer Theater Announces 50th Anniversary Season

Today Daniel Krane, artistic director of Princeton Summer Theater, announced the organization's 2019 season, which will run from June 20-August 18 and consist of four mainstage productions, as well as the world premiere of a new children's play.

Founded in 1968, Princeton Summer Theater is a semi-professional summer stock theater company located in Princeton University's Hamilton-Murray Theater. It recently won the 2019 JerseyArts.com People's Choice Award for "Best Small Theater." Notable alumni include Tony Award-winning actress Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), Tony Award-winning producer Geoff Rich (Avenue Q), and Hollywood actor William Hootkins (Star Wars, Batman).

This year's landmark season asks questions of love and identity, as characters pushed to the margins of society discover themselves more deeply in four frank, funny, and thought-provoking plays. These include Falsettos (book by William Finn and James Lapine, music and lyrics by William Finn, directed by Artistic Director Daniel Krane '18), a poignant and vibrant glimpse at an unconventional family in the midst of crises personal and political; Deathtrap (by Ira Levin, directed by Annika Bennett '14), a twisty thriller full of dark secrets; A Midsummer Night's Dream (by William Shakespeare, directed by Maeli Goren), a classic story of mistaken identity given a fresh twist as the heroes come to grips with a changing environment with the addition of puppetry; and Topdog/Underdog (by Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by Lori Elizabeth Parquet), a searing exploration of race, masculinity, and power in contemporary America.

The season will also feature the world premiere of a new children's play by Bennett, with a title to be announced.

For more information about Princeton Summer Theater, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.princetonsummertheater.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You