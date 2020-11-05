Princeton Ballet School Studios Equipped With Air Purification Systems

GPS technology has been proven to have a very high effectiveness in killing the SARS Cov-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

Princeton Ballet School, the official school of American Repertory Ballet, installed ionizer air purification systems within its HVAC equipment as part of its facility safety investments.

The Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) Needlepoint Bi-Polar Ionization technology embedded in these systems also kills pathogens such as the COVID-19 virus. GPS technology has been proven to have a very high effectiveness in killing the SARS Cov-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. The GPS purification system has been added to all the School's three locations in Princeton, Cranbury and New Brunswick.

"These ionization systems add an extra layer of protection, working in conjunction with our comprehensive day-to-day safety protocols to protect the health and safety of our students and employees," says Julie Diana Hench, Executive Director.

GPS' technology generates a high concentration of positively and negatively charged ions. These ions travel through the air continuously seeking out and attaching themselves to particles. When these ions come into contact with pathogens, they disrupt pathogens' surface proteins, rendering them inactive and unable to spread. This system is now installed worldwide in schools, hospitals, hotels, as well as large corporations.

Princeton Ballet School's safety measures have been developed in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local guidelines. All recommended protocols are being implemented during the School's phased reopening to help protect the health and wellness of our students, employees, and community.

Enrollment is ongoing for all levels, ages 3-adult. Princeton Ballet School offers classes in classical ballet, contemporary, modern dance, flamenco, CardioBallet, biomechanics, and more. Both in-person and virtual options are available, in addition to performance opportunities. More at arballet.org.

American Repertory Ballet's mission is to bring the joy, beauty, artistry and discipline of classical and contemporary dance to New Jersey and nationwide audiences and to dance students through artistic and educational programs. The organization comprises: the preeminent professional classical and contemporary ballet company in the state; Princeton Ballet School, one of the largest and most respected non-profit dance schools in the nation; and ARB's Access & Enrichment initiatives, including the long-running and acclaimed DANCE POWER program. To learn more, visit arballet.org.

