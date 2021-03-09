Premiere Stages At Kean University Presents PLAYS BY PEOPLE

Premiere Stages in partnership with Matheny Arts Access and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, will present Plays by People on Saturday, March 27 at 4 p.m. EST on Zoom.

Plays by People will feature short works of prose, monologues, theatrical scenes and poetry by Arts Access contributor Cheryl Chapin. Featured works include: "Tea & Venom", "Tea & Me", "Ghostly Acquaintances" and "The Seasons". The virtual presentation will also showcase pieces of visual art by Arts Access creators.

"We are so pleased to continue our long collaboration with Matheny Arts Access as part of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance Stages Festival," stated John J. Wooten, Producing Artistic Director of Premiere Stages "This presentation of Cheryl's fine work is just the beginning of an expanded commitment with Matheny to share the work of Arts Access artists with a broader audience."

Cheryl Chapin has won a number of awards for her art. Recently, Gallery 24/7 selected one of her original digital paintings for its public art project, Art on Traffic Control Boxes. Her work has also been exhibited at the Wallace Art Gallery in Overlook Hospital, Summit, NJ; Grounds for Sculpture, Hamilton, NJ; and Johnson & Johnson in Raritan, NJ. Cheryl has composed numerous poems and essays, and some have been featured in Arts Access' annual arts celebration, Full Circle.

Plays by People is free. Advance registration is required to attend the reading. For more information and to register for the reading visit www.premierestagesatkean.com .

Plays by People will benefit Matheny Arts Access which empowers individuals with disabilities to create art without boundaries. Through the use of innovative systems and techniques, participants can take part in the visual, performing and literary arts. Regardless of their disability, clients are provided with the tools and materials needed to produce complete pieces of work. To make a donation, visit https://artsaccessprogram.org/.

This event is part of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2021 Stages Festival, made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; Bank of America; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; the George A. Ohl, Jr. Trust; New Jersey Historical Commission; and Fund for the New Jersey Blind. www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.