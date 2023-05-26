Players Guild of Leonia To Present THE MARSHALL PLAYWRIGHTS SHOWCASE At the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre

This one weekend production will showcase 6 remarkable one-act plays from talented and creative playwrights.
POPULAR
Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, will present The Marshall Playwrights Showcase at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre (130 Grand Avenue, Leonia). This one weekend production will showcase 6 remarkable one-act plays from talented and creative playwrights. Performances are 8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:00pm on Sundays.
The Marshall Playwrights Showcase has been named in honor of our beloved and long-time PGL member, Helene Marshall, who left an indelible mark on our hearts. Helene was an extraordinary individual who graced our Leonia community with her passion, talent, and unwavering dedication to the performing arts.
The featured one-acts are:
Directed by Linda Wielkotz
Plot: A mother, a daughter, a remembrance
Janet - Donna Avery
Ellie - Melissa Welz
Directed by Linda Wielkotz
Plot: A Day at the Zoo
Barbara - Jodi Reiss
Jack - Chris Caira
Directed by Robert Klein
Plot: Rust, the family dog, bridges the gaps both funny and tender of the enduring love between a mother and son.
Barclay - Darren Carfano
Nell - Joanne Guarnaccia
Directed by Terri Caust
Assistant Director Jessica Lohsen
Plot: Sonny, a mentally challenged adult sits in a Greyhound Bus depot eagerly awaiting the next bus to Philadelphia. He has been pranked into believed a supermodel has summoned him to come and get married. Fortunately, a fellow traveler, Regina, recognizes the deception and due to her own circumstances feels compelled to intervene.
Sonny - Mark Cunningham
Regina - Hope Harley
Billy Brophy - Ron Siclari
Directed by Marisa Dolkart Herling
Plot: When Mrs. Potter, a much-loved high school English teacher is pressured by her much-younger supervisor to retire, stories emerge of their shared past, including the impact Mrs. Potter made on her former students.
Mrs. Potter - Claudia MacDermott
Christopher Tessler - Richard A. Pearson
Directed by Lois Corwin
Plot: A play within a play. One of the partners of a lesbian couple has written a play about her relationship with her parents. Her very local, real parents are watching in the audience.
Harry - Michael Seymour
Larry - Mark Cunningham
Lily - Joanne Moldt
Iris - Claudia MacDermott
Jane - Rebekah Diller
Eve - Liana Bekker
The Marshall Playwrights Showcase is produced by Linda Wielkotz and Robert Klein. Social Media and Marketing by Ralph Martinez
This is our last production of the season and tickets WILL sell out, so don't miss this unforgettable showcase. Tickets now available for only $25 using the link below. Or visit our website at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2244810®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.leoniaplayers.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Videos
|The Rose Tattoo
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (5/31-6/18)
|OTHER DESERT CITIES
Kelsey Theatre (5/26-6/04) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)
|A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)
|Sister Mary’s Playtime by Tim McArthur
West End Arts Center (6/22-6/25)
|A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
|Boyd Meets Girl
Trinity Church (6/15-6/15)
|The Barber of Seville
Morven Museum & Gardens (6/16-6/20)
|Opening Night – TIME FOR THREE
Morven Museum & Garden (6/09-6/09)
|Democracy Sucks by Monica Bauer
West End Arts Center (6/22-6/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You