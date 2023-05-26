Players Guild of Leonia To Present THE MARSHALL PLAYWRIGHTS SHOWCASE At the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre

Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, will present The Marshall Playwrights Showcase at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre (130 Grand Avenue, Leonia). This one weekend production will showcase 6 remarkable one-act plays from talented and creative playwrights. Performances are 8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:00pm on Sundays.

The Marshall Playwrights Showcase has been named in honor of our beloved and long-time PGL member, Helene Marshall, who left an indelible mark on our hearts. Helene was an extraordinary individual who graced our Leonia community with her passion, talent, and unwavering dedication to the performing arts.

The featured one-acts are:

One Word by Bara Swain

Directed by Linda Wielkotz

Plot: A mother, a daughter, a remembrance

Janet - Donna Avery

Ellie - Melissa Welz

Naked Mole Rats in the World of Darkness by Mike Foli

Directed by Linda Wielkotz

Plot: A Day at the Zoo

Barbara - Jodi Reiss

Jack - Chris Caira

Postcards from a Dead Dog by F.J. Hartland

Directed by Robert Klein

Plot: Rust, the family dog, bridges the gaps both funny and tender of the enduring love between a mother and son.

Barclay - Darren Carfano

Nell - Joanne Guarnaccia

Sonny Waits by Mark Edward Smith

Directed by Terri Caust

Assistant Director Jessica Lohsen

Plot: Sonny, a mentally challenged adult sits in a Greyhound Bus depot eagerly awaiting the next bus to Philadelphia. He has been pranked into believed a supermodel has summoned him to come and get married. Fortunately, a fellow traveler, Regina, recognizes the deception and due to her own circumstances feels compelled to intervene.

Sonny - Mark Cunningham

Regina - Hope Harley

Billy Brophy - Ron Siclari

Tears for Lunch by Eric Alter

Directed by Marisa Dolkart Herling

Plot: When Mrs. Potter, a much-loved high school English teacher is pressured by her much-younger supervisor to retire, stories emerge of their shared past, including the impact Mrs. Potter made on her former students.

Mrs. Potter - Claudia MacDermott

Christopher Tessler - Richard A. Pearson

The Accounting by Thomas Winkler

Directed by Lois Corwin

Plot: A play within a play. One of the partners of a lesbian couple has written a play about her relationship with her parents. Her very local, real parents are watching in the audience.

Harry - Michael Seymour

Larry - Mark Cunningham

Lily - Joanne Moldt

Iris - Claudia MacDermott

Jane - Rebekah Diller

Eve - Liana Bekker

The Marshall Playwrights Showcase is produced by Linda Wielkotz and Robert Klein. Social Media and Marketing by Ralph Martinez

This is our last production of the season and tickets WILL sell out, so don't miss this unforgettable showcase. Tickets now available for only $25.