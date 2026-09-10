Photos: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Opens at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ
Antoinette LaVecchia, Andrew Borba, Abby Burris, and Michael Underhill bring Albee's masterpiece to life in Madison.
Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is now playing at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, running through September 27 at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison. The production is directed by Nisi Sturgis and stars Antoinette LaVecchia as Martha, Andrew Borba as George, Abby Burris as Honey, and Michael Underhill as Nick.
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus.
Antoinette LaVecchia (Martha). Photo by Avery Brunkus.
Andrew Borba (George) and Michael Underhill (Nick). Photo by Avery Brunkus.
Abby Burris (Honey). Photo by Avery Brunkus.
Antoinette LaVecchia (Martha), Michael Underhill (Nick), and Andrew Borba (George). Photo by Avery Brunkus.
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus.
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