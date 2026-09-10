Photos: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Opens at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

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Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is now playing at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, running through September 27 at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison. The production is directed by Nisi Sturgis and stars Antoinette LaVecchia as Martha, Andrew Borba as George, Abby Burris as Honey, and Michael Underhill as Nick.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus.



Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus.

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