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Photos: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Opens at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

Antoinette LaVecchia, Andrew Borba, Abby Burris, and Michael Underhill bring Albee's masterpiece to life in Madison.

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Photos: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Opens at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is now playing at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, running through September 27 at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre in Madison. The production is directed by Nisi Sturgis and stars Antoinette LaVecchia as Martha, Andrew Borba as George, Abby Burris as Honey, and Michael Underhill as Nick.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus.


Photos: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Opens at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ — photo 1 of 6

Photos: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Opens at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ — photo 2 of 6
Antoinette LaVecchia (Martha). Photo by Avery Brunkus.

Photos: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Opens at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ — photo 3 of 6
Andrew Borba (George) and Michael Underhill (Nick). Photo by Avery Brunkus.

Photos: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Opens at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ — photo 4 of 6
Abby Burris (Honey). Photo by Avery Brunkus.

Photos: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Opens at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ — photo 5 of 6
Antoinette LaVecchia (Martha), Michael Underhill (Nick), and Andrew Borba (George). Photo by Avery Brunkus.

Photos: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Opens at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ — photo 6 of 6


Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus.
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