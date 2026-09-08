HAMLET Cast Announced for Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Production

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The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, playing October 10 — November 15 at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University.

Few plays have so completely captured the human imagination as Hamlet. It is a story of murder and revenge, but also of deep grief, passionate love, vicious betrayal, and wild madness. When Prince Hamlet returns home following his father's death, he finds a kingdom transformed. His mother has swiftly married his uncle, Claudius has assumed the throne, and the ghost of his father walks the grounds to deliver a terrifying accusation of murder. Torn between grief, rage, and duty, Hamlet sets out to uncover the truth and avenge his father's death. But in a court where spies lurk behind every door and loyalty is never certain, discovering the truth may be as dangerous as revenge itself.

“I've always seen Hamlet as one of the great thrillers of English drama,” says Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe, who directs this production. “There are ghosts, murders, spies, secret messages, surveillance, and people constantly trying to figure out who knows what and who's watching whom. But it's also so much more than that. While careening through a deadly revenge tragedy, Shakespeare also masterfully manages to explore profound questions of identity, loss, and the human condition. It's heart-pounding and moving, intimately human and vastly epic; and that's why it remains a masterpiece four centuries after it was penned.”

The production brings together an exciting company of returning STNJ favorites, acclaimed theatre artists, and actors making their STNJ debut.

Isaac Hickox-Young, who captivated audiences as Romeo in last season's Romeo and Juliet, steps into the title role of Hamlet. Scott Wentworth (Broadway: Lost in Yonkers, Anna Karenina, Getting Married, and Welcome to the Club [Tony Award nomination]) plays Claudius. Marion Adler (Off-Broadway: Gunmetal Blues; STNJ: The Importance of Being Earnest) plays Gertrude. Tony Marble (STNJ: The Book of Will) plays the Ghost. Billie Wyatt (STNJ: Romeo and Juliet) takes on Ophelia. The ensemble cast also features Clara Chahine as Reynoldo; Dino Curia (STNJ: Romeo and Juliet) as Rosencrantz; Cole Henry Gilder as Bernardo; Ethan Goodmansen as Marcellus; Ty Lane (STNJ: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) [again]) as Laertes; Neil Redfield (Off-Broadway: Another Shot; STNJ: Mary Shelley's Frankenstein) as Guildenstern, along with newcomers Joe Mucciolo as Horatio and Andrew Sellon (TV/Film: Gotham, Begin Again, and Smurfs) as Polonius.

The production is directed by Crowe, with scenic design by Brian J. Ruggaber, costume design by Yao Chen, lighting design by Andrew Hungerford, sound design by Drew Sensue-Weinstein, and fight direction by Rod Kinter. Jackie Mariani stage manages, with Mikki Monfalcone and Heather McLeod serving as assistant stage managers.

At the center of Hamlet is one of the most compelling questions in all of Shakespeare: What do we do when the truth demands that we act? Hamlet's struggle to distinguish appearance from reality, certainty from suspicion, and justice from revenge has made the play a touchstone of world theatre for more than four centuries. Its questions are as immediate now as they were when Shakespeare first put them onstage: How do we live with grief? What do we owe the dead? How do we know what is true? And what happens when our desire for justice consumes us?

For The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Hamlet is an invitation to return to one of Shakespeare's greatest works with fresh eyes—and to experience the extraordinary language, danger, humor, and humanity of the play live onstage.

Single tickets for Hamlet begin at $45 for Preview performances and begin at $65 for regular performances. Prices range from $45 to $85. The Theatre offers a variety of other cost-saving opportunities, including $25 student tickets with a valid student ID and a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $35 under 35 ticket option, which offers $35 tickets for patrons aged 35 and under, with valid ID. Other discounts are available including subscription discounts; and 10% discounts for members of Seniors, PBS/Thirteen, Active Military, Madison Loyalty Club card holders, and AAA members. STNJ also honors the Family First Discovery Pass for families receiving benefits through SNAP, WIC, or Work First New Jersey. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.

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