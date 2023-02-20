Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center

The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company, celebrates Black History Month with the World Premiere production of The Chef. Written by Larry Americ Allen and directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., the spirited, romantic novel play will run one final weekend: February 24-26.

The Chef of "Romagical Relealism" delves into the premise of "inner and outer" beauty through shy and introverted Halo, a man so unappealing to the eye that the world rejects him. However, he has a magical gift for baking and cooking where his food is so profound that it has the power to heal people and so delicious that people levitate and have sensual experiences while consuming his food. The Chef's cast includes Arthur Gregory Pugh (Edmund), Craig Coleman, Sr. (Halo), Damien Berger (Gabriel), Larry Calhoun (Morris), Lauren Christy (Symphonie), Jole Antoinette (Dorissa) and Kristina McKinney (Rebecca).

Ticket prices are $20 and are general admission. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4110. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in station metered lot weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and weekends.