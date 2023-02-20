Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center

Written by Larry Americ Allen and directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., theÂ spirited,Â romantic novel play will run one final weekend: February 24â€“26.Â 

Feb. 20, 2023 Â 

The Middletown Arts Center, in collaboration with the Dunbar Repertory Company, celebrates Black History Month with the World Premiere production of The Chef. Written by Larry Americ Allen and directed by Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr., the spirited, romantic novel play will run one final weekend: February 24-26.

The Chef of "Romagical Relealism" delves into the premise of "inner and outer" beauty through shy and introverted Halo, a man so unappealing to the eye that the world rejects him. However, he has a magical gift for baking and cooking where his food is so profound that it has the power to heal people and so delicious that people levitate and have sensual experiences while consuming his food. The Chef's cast includes Arthur Gregory Pugh (Edmund), Craig Coleman, Sr. (Halo), Damien Berger (Gabriel), Larry Calhoun (Morris), Lauren Christy (Symphonie), Jole Antoinette (Dorissa) and Kristina McKinney (Rebecca).

Ticket prices are $20 and are general admission. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4110. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in station metered lot weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and weekends.

Photo Credit: Fawn Nocera Photography

Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center
Craig Coleman, Sr. and Lauren Christy

Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center
Craig Coleman, Sr.

Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center
Larry Calhoun, Kristina McKinney, JolÃ© Antoinette, Arthur Gregory Pugh and Damien Berger, Craig Coleman, Sr. and Lauren Christy

Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center
Craig Coleman, Sr. and Kristina McKinney

Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center
Damien Berger

Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center
Craig Coleman, Sr. and Lauren Christy

Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center
Damien Berger and Larry Calhoun

Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center
Gregory Pugh

Photos: See New Photos From THE CHEF At The Middletown Arts Center
Larry Americ Allen and Darrell Lawrence Willis, Sr.,




ONLY HUMAN: STORIES OF CONNECTION to be Presented at Vivid Stage This Month Photo
ONLY HUMAN: STORIES OF CONNECTION to be Presented at Vivid Stage This Month
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center, will present Only Human: Stories of Connection from February 23 through March 5.
Classic Rock Band AMERICA to Play State Theatre of New Jersey in March Photo
Classic Rock Band AMERICA to Play State Theatre of New Jersey in March
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey will present classic rock band, America on Friday, March 3 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$229. Â 
Performers Theatre Workshop to Host Masterclass With Casting Director Alison Franck This M Photo
Performers Theatre Workshop to Host Masterclass With Casting Director Alison Franck This Month
With over 20 years of experience casting Broadway shows, National tours, TV, Film, Commercials, and Voice Overs, Alison Franck (CSA) will share her expertise on how to nail auditions for school shows, summer programs, community shows, or professional opportunities on February 25th from 10am-2:30pm.
Interview: Director Alyson Cohn, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and Bergen County Players 90th A Photo
Interview: Director Alyson Cohn, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and Bergen County Players 90th Anniversary
Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Alyson Cohn about her career, the Playerâ€™s 90th Anniversary, and her experience directing 'The Play That Goes Wrong.'

More Hot Stories For You


Performers Theatre Workshop to Host Masterclass With Casting Director Alison Franck This MonthPerformers Theatre Workshop to Host Masterclass With Casting Director Alison Franck This Month
February 17, 2023

With over 20 years of experience casting Broadway shows, National tours, TV, Film, Commercials, and Voice Overs, Alison Franck (CSA) will share her expertise on how to nail auditions for school shows, summer programs, community shows, or professional opportunities on February 25th from 10am-2:30pm.
Female Comics Take The Stage In CRACKING UP IN RAHWAYFemale Comics Take The Stage In CRACKING UP IN RAHWAY
February 16, 2023

A group of female comedians are breaking barriers with laughter. The stand-up comedy show Cracking Up in Rahway, created and directed by award-winning actress, Mahogany Reynolds of Just Be You Performing Arts, is on the road.
Linda Eder To Lead A Masterclass On The Art Of Singing At The Ridgefield Playhouse, March 19Linda Eder To Lead A Masterclass On The Art Of Singing At The Ridgefield Playhouse, March 19
February 16, 2023

For the first time at The Ridgefield Playhouse, join Broadway star Linda Eder for an afternoon of vocalizing, singing and musicianship. Masterclass: The Art of Singing with Linda Eder will take place in the Ridgefield Playhouse Educational Center.
JC Fridays Announces Art Exhibitions, Open Studios, Live Music Performances, and MoreJC Fridays Announces Art Exhibitions, Open Studios, Live Music Performances, and More
February 16, 2023

Art House Productions announces the lineup for the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, March 3. Jersey Cityâ€™s premiere quarterly arts festival will showcase a variety of happenings free to the public including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more hosted at local businesses, galleries, and arts organizations.
Princeton Symphony Orchestra Presents the World Premiere of SEVEN DECISIONS OF GHANDIPrinceton Symphony Orchestra Presents the World Premiere of SEVEN DECISIONS OF GHANDI
February 16, 2023

On Saturday, March 11 at 8pm and Sunday, March 12 at 4pm, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) presents the world premiere of composer William Harvey's Seven Decisions of Gandhi. Written for violin and orchestra, the work was dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter Ela on the occasion of her 80th birthday.
share