Photos: Richard Kind and James Pickens Jr. Star In A TAILOR NEAR ME At The New Jersey Repertory Company

The New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch, is thrilled to present the world premiere of Michael Tucker's (LA Law, Radio Days) comedy A Tailor Near Me, directed by James Glossman. Starring Tony Nominee Richard Kind (East New York; Curb Your Enthusiasm) and James Pickens, Jr. (Grey’s Anatomy; X-Files), this limited run will begin on July 27 in advance of its July 29 opening night and will run through August 27, 2023. To purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 732.229.3166. See photos from rehearsal below!

In A Tailor Near Me, a man goes to a tailor to have his suit pants let out because he's gained some weight since he last wore them. The tailor convinces him that what he really needs is a new suit, which leads to a negotiation, which leads to the making of a bespoke suit, which leads to alterations in both of their lives.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Michael Tucker back to NJRep as we present the world premiere of his delightful comedy, 'A Tailor Near Me.' It is an absolute joy to witness the birth of this hilarious masterpiece and share it with our audience. The wit, charm, and brilliant storytelling woven into this play make it a true gem in our season. I couldn't be happier to bring this extraordinary work to life on our stage with such an amazing cast." SuzAnne Barabas, Artistic Director of NJREP

The creative team includes set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, sound design by Nick Simone, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, technical director, Brian Snyder, and Production stage manager is Rose Riccardi.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting may be purchased online at njrep.org/plays or by phone at 732-229-3166. NJ Rep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey, 07740. A TAILOR NEAR ME will play Thursdays and Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. There are special added matinees on Friday, August 11, 18, and 25 at 3:00 PM.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox