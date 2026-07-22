Art House Productions Expands Youth Education Programming with Skyline Arts

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Art House Productions will welcome Skyline Arts as its newest youth education program. Skyline Arts is the premier performing arts school in Jersey City, with a mission to guide each young artist to discover what makes them unique and express themselves freely through song, dance, and dramatic arts. After years of collaboration between the two organizations, this marks an important moment as Skyline Arts officially becomes an Art House Productions education program.

Skyline Arts' programs and teaching artists will continue under Founding Managing Director Cory Seminowicz and Founding Artistic Director Nadia Vynnytsky, ensuring continuity for current families while opening the door to expanded offerings, resources, and opportunities through Art House Productions, now celebrating its 25th anniversary season.

The partnership kicks off alongside the launch of registration for Skyline's Fall classes and theatrical productions. Starting this week, parents of children in Pre-K through 12th grade can register for one or multiple Skyline Arts offerings. Classes include Musical Theater, Improv, Vocal Tech, and Acting for all ages. Additionally, registration is now open for Skyline's Production Companies: Kids Company (Grades 1–3), Junior Company (Grades 4–7), and Teen Broadway Company (Grades 8–12). All programs are tuition-based, with classes, rehearsals, and performances taking place in Downtown Jersey City. Scholarship opportunities will be available for the Fall term; families can inquire when registering.

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