Photos: Photos: First Look At Bergen County Player's Production of GODSPELL

Bergen County Players will present the uplifting, toe-tapping, joyous classic rock musical GODSPELL, opening on March 19. Under the direction of Lynne Lupfer, this musical sensation, the first offering from internationally acclaimed composer Stephen Schwartz, continues to touch audiences around the world with its vibrant rock score and messages of kindness, tolerance and love. Performances will take place at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, March 19 thru Palm Sunday, April 10 (Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm, and Sunday afternoons at 2pm). Tickets to GODSPELL, priced at $25 for all performances, may be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, or by leaving a message with the box office at 201-261-4200.

Stephen Schwartz wrote the music and lyrics for GODSPELL, as well as the current Broadway hit Wicked and has also contributed music and/or lyrics to Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker's Wife, Working (which he also adapted and directed), Rags, and Children of Eden. He has also worked in film, collaborating with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney's Enchanted as well as the animated features Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, among others. John-Michael Tebelak originally conceived of GODSPELL as his Master's Thesis project at Carnegie Mellon University in 1970. All the original cast members contributed to the playful script that evolved under his direction.

GODSPELL is structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew. The parables are interspersed with music set primarily to lyrics from traditional hymns. In the show, a small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comedy. An eclectic blend of songs, including "All for the Best", "Save the People" and of course the pop hit "Day by Day", ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage.

After the musical was created in 1970, it moved to the off-off-Broadway La Mama Experimental Theatre Club in the East Village of Manhattan. The show was then rescored for an off-Broadway production, which became a long-running success and spawned multiple productions nationally and internationally, including a Broadway revival in 2011. Now, just after the musical's 50th anniversary, BCP is delighted to bring it back to its audiences!

The talented cast of GODSPELL includes Nick Nappo of Suffern, NY as Jesus, Patrick Dwyer of Ridgewood as John the Baptist/Judas, along with Diana Baer of Little Falls, Sara Den Bleyker of Rochelle Park, Matthew Blum of Hackensack, Yaritza Camarano of New Milford, Nina LaBarre of Westwood, Katie Lupfer of Tenafly, Bryan John Morris of New Milford, and John Sapida of Little Ferry.

Acting on its desire to keep its members and patrons safe, new and upgraded MERV filters have been installed on all HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) units, as well as UV lights on all HVAC units to help eradicate airborne pathogens. BCP will continue to follow CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines and will adhere to the following protocols. All cast, theater volunteers and audience members must be fully vaccinated. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required of everyone upon entry. Face coverings will be required in all public areas of the theater including lobby areas, restrooms and when seated during the performance.