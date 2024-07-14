Photos: LEGALLY BLONDE in Rehearsal at North Star Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The fabulous pink bombshell known as Elle Woods is making her arrival to Sussex County, New Jersey, as North Star Theater Company will continue their 2024 performance season with the smash-hit, Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Led by director Kelly Dacus-Smith, assistant director Kerri Batche, and music director Scott Tomlin, North Star Theater Company welcomes the public to witness a fierce and fabulous underdog story that teaches the lesson of empowerment and owning your choices. Performances run at the Performing Arts Center at Sussex County Community College from August 1- 4 to experience this high-energy performance. Patrons can head to northstartheater.org to purchase tickets.

You won’t want to miss the chance to see for yourself why pink is power! Legally Blonde, the award-winning musical based on the beloved movie, follows the journey of Elle Woods, a seemingly perfect sorority girl whose life is upended when her boyfriend leaves her to attend Harvard Law School. Determined to win him back, Elle uses her charm and wit to gain admission to the prestigious institution.

Legally Blonde is a fun and fabulous feel-good musical comedy with show-stopping dance and musical numbers that remind you that being yourself never goes out of style. Elle ultimately proves that you can be both blonde and the most intelligent person in the room.

For tickets and information, visit northstartheater.org.

North Star Theater Company is a community-driven organization dedicated to providing high-quality theater productions and fostering a love for the performing arts in Sussex County. For more information about upcoming shows and events, visit northstartheater.org. Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.

Katie Colgan, Olivia Tomlin and Marley Lane



Jenna Flake, Katie Colgan, Marley Lane, Maya McQueen, Ella Simmons, Arianna Costillo, and McKenna Vasquez

Eliza Halterman, Jenna Flake, Myles Williams

Olivia Tomlin, Luke Simmons, Julia Kadar, Emily Gogick, and Jay Granholm

Felicia Artrip, Miranda Smith, and Jenna Flake

Jenna Flake, Ariana Costillo, Sabrina Smith, Miranda Jane, Josephine Nardini, Marley Lane, and Sadie Smaldino

Skylar Tomlin, Ella Simmons, Jenna Flake, and Lynessa Marrow

Lynessa Marrow and Girls of Delta Nu

Olivia Tomlin

Sabrina Smith

Sadie Smaldino

The Girls of Delta Nu

Jenna Flake and Dominic Chiocchi

Comments